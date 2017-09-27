MAURITIAN LITERATURE : Methods and concerns in two Ananda Devi novels

Ève. Savita. Sadiq. Clélio. All of them, not more than 17. Ève, not particularly beautiful, discovers that males get attracted to her. She cannot understand why but accepts the situation as it is. One day, her teacher is making love to her in the lab after school hours and Savita sees it happening. He made the mistake of leaving the door ajar. He knows he has been seen. Savita is murdered. Clélio is arrested. Ève will take revenge. Sad offers to take the blame on himself.

«Marcher m’est difficile. Je claudique, je boitille en avant sur l’asphalte fumant.» These opening sentences immediately establish the central character’s dilemma. In «Ève de ses décombres » (Gallimard, 2006) Ananda Devi goes straight to Ève’s tension. It raises questions in the reader’s mind. It’s an effective beginning.

Confessional style

The author tells her story using the first-person narrative. The characters, in turns, reveal themselves through their thoughts and feelings as these occur to them. This invites the use of the present tense. This tense is apt as it becomes easier for us to obtain a better glimpse into the characters’ inner lives. We share their secret lives and we get to know their hopes and wishes as well as their fears and anxieties.

There is a reflective or introspective touch in the confessional style: we catch the characters in their reflections, musings and revelations as these filter through their consciousness. We find them looking into themselves and trying to make sense of who they really are. Clélio admits, « Je suis en guerre. Je me bats contre tous et contre personne.» (page 24). He confesses that he has a bad temperament, and recalls episodes where he got violent: «Un verre de bière et je renverse les tables…» (p 25). He cannot change himself. He acknowledges that he is «un pisseux, un morveux, un merdeux » and also «un sale besogneux» (p 25).

So, we have characters evaluating themselves but the problem is that if they do identify their weaknesses, they have no resources to overcome them and change for the better. They just take themselves for what they are. The characters are often at a loss, not knowing what to do. Clélio confesses, «Je ne sais pas où aller» (p 39). Ève does not feel any sense of belonging to her “home”. «… ce lieu n’est pas le mien » (p 60) she says.

Suggestiveness is skilfully handled. For example, Sad, who has a soft corner for Ève, cannot tell it to her. During a dancing party, he watches her body swaying. At one moment, he can’t take it anymore and rushes to the WC and imagines himself as «le vent, partout en elle» (p 35) and murmurs I want it I want it I want it while his hands are furious. He returns, relieved. They are still dancing, not knowing that «un volcan vient de jaillir» (p 35). The reader is left to work out Sad’s experience in the toilet.

The locale, Troumaron, a marginalized place in Port Louis, may have something to do with the characters’ plight. The social environment and the family conditions are awful and there are no indications that things will improve. Ève grills bread till it is carbonized and dips it in her tea or takes Marie biscuits with butter. All this does not interest her much. Add to this, her father is often brutal with her. Ève cannot relate to «… la laideur de l’appartement…» (p 41) in which she lives. Troumaron, she finds, «… me brûle le ventre et la vessie» (p 51). The place is claustrophobic. No wonder the characters are always in quest of something meaningful in their lives.

«Un mouchoir de dégoût. Oui, moi aussi on me l’a enfoncé dans la bouche dès ma naissance. Debout près de la fenêtre, je crache la fumée du tabac dans la nuit. Je la regarde se dissoudre comme si elle emportait une part de moi.» (p 41) Both the handkerchief and the smoke take on a symbolical value here, the smoke representing the ardent wish to get rid of something painful, embarrassing inside her.

Sad loves Ève silently though he is aware of her going out with men. Water imagery best expresses his desire: «Je baigne dans l’eau nocturne d’Ève. Je plonge dans la vision trouble. Je me noie dans sa boue… » (p 47). Animal imagery brings out Eve’s feelings acutely: she has the impression of being a mouse in a comic cartoon; that’s why men lay traps in her way and maybe on account of this, she falls a victim. Ève and Savita are friends but there’s something more involved. Fruit imagery depicts their intimate moments: Savita kisses Ève and the latter savours the rare sweetness like a «gâteau-papaye» (p 49). The imagery establishes the unique kind of satisfaction and contentment they find in each other.

For Sad, Ève’s «orteils auraient un goût de longanes» (p 66). And it is sea imagery he uses when he associates her hair to «un parfum d’algue» (p 66). A few guys take Ève to a secluded island and bring her back like «un sac de sable dans un bateau où l’eau le lave» (p 77). It’s a nice way of evoking the idea of being used and then discarded in total indifference.

Irony pervades the novel. The teenagers are left to themselves despite having parents. Ève is still a student yet is sexually active. Clélio is brutal and wishes to kill without realising that later he will be the prime suspect in Savita’s murder. A school is a respectable place of learning and personal development yet it is here that a fellow student will glide his hand under her T-shirt behind a big almond tree. She doesn’t denounce it. Ève believes no one has seen her having sex with the teacher but Savita has.

Major themes that emerge are juvenile delinquency, adjustment, premature sex, exploitation, survival, economic inequality. We don’t see parents involved in the future of their children. There is no one to tell them that there is a whole future ahead of them and that tomorrow can be a better day.

Stream of consciousness

In «Rue La Poudrière» (Editions Le Printemps, 1997), Paule, a young sex-worker, does not know whose baby she is carrying in her womb. It could be that of Mallacre (her pimp), Tapsy (an acquaintance), or Edouard (her own father, a drunkard). She has mistakenly drunk a poison in place of a «tisane» and is about to die. The book explores her psyche in flashback.

Her mind drifts back to the past. It goes from memory to memory, comes back to the present and returns to the past. The stream of consciousness device presents the recollections in different time-frames in quick succession: at the age of 4, 7, 9. She recaptures souvenirs of her mother as a midwife, then her mind roams to La Butte where the downtrodden are struggling to survive, and then settles on people playing music. This movement is like cutting and juxtaposing one scene to the next as in a film. We thus see bits and pieces of her life «en morceaux disloqués» (p 3) as she is attempting to understand her existence.

Clues indicate the moment she makes a comeback to the present: « Vous me suivez, n’est-ce pas? » (p 4), « Vous suivez mes repères ? » (p 5), « Vous qui me lisez …» (p 182), « … le personnage que vous avez suivi tout ce temps… » (p 190).

The novel is set in the late 60s and the early 70s. Paule is often depicted as living in a vacuum. Abandoned by her mother, abused by her father, the house for her is «maison coque vide… » (p 87), «maison ordure… » (p 88), «… maison caveau… » (p 155), «… enfer de tôle et de rouille» (p 155), «… maison fantôme…» (p 183).

The subject matter is varied: miserable childhood, superstition, backyard abortion, child-trafficking, sexual abuse, prostitution, teen sexuality, the effects of the past on the present, moral decay, disillusionment, solitude, and death as deliverance from the cruelty of people as well as destiny.

However, there are times when certain passages in both books are too dense and high-flown. The ordinary reader may not be able to elucidate the meaning. He may feel confused and reading may become painful.

«La vie devant soi» (Romain Gary), “The white tiger” (Aravind Adiga), “Fiela’s Child” (Dalene Matthee), “Q & A” (Vikas Swarup) (Slumdog Millionaire is based on this), “Half of a Yellow Sun” (Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie), “Fasting, Feasting” (Anita Desai) are books that deal with complex and delicate issues. Yet they can be read over and over again with the same enjoyment because the language is pleasant and accessible. Simplicity and clarity do matter.