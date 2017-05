The turquoise, emerald,

and lapis lazuli waters of your lagoons; the coral marvels

off your shores dance scintillatingly

in the mind even from so far.

There is every hope into the seas of recollections

to be able to dip and recover the jewels of the ages, making them

inwardly sparkle and gleam

as they do today, in reality.

The passages of aeons do not diminish the majesty of all that at the altar of beauty

is eternally on display.



Jeewan Ramlugun