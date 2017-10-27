Metro Express and Public Policy

In answering a supplementary question of the leader of the Opposition as regards road decongestion tuesday in Parliament, the Minister of Public Infrastructure, Mr Bodha confirmed that to achieve traffic fluidity, ‘the metro goes in line with the Road Decongestion programme’.

In his statement, is there not an implicit recognition that the ultimate cost of the Metro Express project will be far much higher than the 18.8 billion rupees he had mentioned earlier? This is so because, as from this year, Government is investing massively in a new National Transport Network system involving the implementation of the Road Decongestion Programme to the tune of 50 billion rupees, his own figure. It is not at all impossible for accounts to get mixed, that the Metro Express project eats chunks out of funds for the Programme.

Moreover, if we take into account the fact that the Minister of Finance could not present his last two budgets without funding from the Government of India, can’t we query the folly of continuing to put more debts on a country which is already crumbling with nearly 300 billion rupees of public debt, out of which some 10 billion of taxpayers ‘rupees or so evaporate in the form of interests? Is that good public policy?

You may recall that the Metro Express project came into being when, August last, the Metro Express Ltd, a new company formed in catimini for that purpose, awarded a Design and Construct fixed-price contract(?) to the Indian contractor Larsen & Toubro Ltd for constructing, on behalf of the Government of Mauritius, this tramway system. However, in view of the strong opposition in the country against this new mode of transportation for reasons relating to its potential adverse consequences, particularly in cyclonic conditions and on terrain prone to landslide, it would be interesting to find out whether such a contract which had already come into operation last month can be rendered ineffective. The immediate questions are: ‘Can courts be made to interfere in contracts between private parties?’ ‘Is there any judicial precedent which allows them to do so?’

It is certainly the prerogative of the State to decide what public policy is. In a country governed by the rule of law which rests on separation of powers, in principle, the Judicature does not step on Government ground. But, what if public interests are at stake? Does not that become a constitutional matter of the highest importance? For, in the practical sense, it is MPs forming part of the Executive who, as representatives of the people, decide about public policy. However, it is precisely here that the shoe pinches. The present Government has not been mandated by the people to introduce this new mode of transportation in the country! It has absolutely no moral right to do so! The more so if its dubious transfer of power recently is proved illegal constitutionally! Or its head faces a setback at the Privy Council! Would not India then look foolish to have betted on a lame horse?

For one, the electoral manifesto of Alliance Lepep, on which it was elected to form a Government, does not mention the metro project at all. Not even once! Secondly, and what is worse, there are video records of the leader of that alliance speaking strongly against the tramway system during the electoral campaign. So its introduction cannot be a matter of public policy. Thirdly, there is a clause of confidentiality in the contract which prohibits its publication. Has Government tacitly accepted such a clause in the contract? If yes, for what reasons? Would it not then be a party to a plot to keep the population in the dark? Things which are done at the back of the population may as well go against its interests!

There are other questions that crop up: ‘What if a foreign company or a foreign government which has invested in the project ultimately becomes its owner?’ ‘What effect would that have on our sovereignty?’ ‘Would it not look fishy to keep a clause of confidentiality in a contract which has a vital bearing on the lives of a whole population?’ Has Lord Denning not ruled that a contract between two private parties which goes against public policy, although it is not illegal, is ‘invalid and unenforceable’ (Bennett v Bennett, 1952)?

