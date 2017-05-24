THE METRO EXPRESS : A hasty shot in the dark(I)

Introduction

Think Mauritius welcomes the idea of having an efficient and modern mass transit transport system in the country provided it is affordable, viable and it benefits the country economically, socially and environmentally in a sustainable manner. The Metro Express project has supposedly been conceived and designed by the Singapore Corporation Enterprise with all these conditions in mind. Unfortunately, we have the perception that it has been handled in a most amateurish and opaque manner with hardly any consultation with local stakeholders. This perception is supported by the fact that no comprehensive preliminary ground work has been initiated to assess its desirability, feasibility, financial viability and comparability with alternative modes of transport; it is characterised by inadequate and faulty planning to such an extent that no Environmental Impact Assessment of the project has been commissioned prior to the launching of the project.

In European countries to promote sustainable development, the SEA directive demands that such massive project should imperatively go through the policy, planning and programming (3 Ps) stages with Environmental Impact Assessment and public participation at each of the stages prior to its implementation as a project. However it is noted with great concern that here in Mauritius where land resource is very scarce, the 3 P’s have been totally ignored. Instead, the government has decided to implement the project directly. Very little information has been made public with regards to the basic features of the project and its integration with the already existing bus transport system. A large number of questions raised remain unanswered.

It is unfortunate that as one of the most important infrastructural project ever to be undertaken in the country, it has been conceived and will probably be implemented essentially with foreign funds, expertise and manpower. Apart from the weaknesses in the conception and planning phases, the construction phase will most likely be chaotic as traffic congestion in certain strategic areas is already intolerable. In the absence of the preliminary feasibility studies, decisions are made based on intuition and mere assumptions. For example, the assumption that people will automatically leave their cars for the ME and that it will necessarily ease out the transport problem appears quite naive. We cannot rely on such assumptions when a large number of similar projects undertaken worldwide are nose-diving.

Think Mauritius is extremely concerned about the ME project for numerous reasons which will be enumerated and analysed in this paper.

General objectives of the project

The official documents claim that the project (26km of track between Port Louis and Curepipe with 19 stations) aims at achieving an efficient and durable transport system of international standard; it will alleviate the traffic congestion which is presently costing some Rs 4 billion/yr (Rs 10 billion in 2030). It will generate new jobs in the transport sector (7000 full time jobs at construction phase) and it will reduce car ridership while improving safety on our roads.

In view of the weaknesses in the initial phases of the project, we have much apprehension about these claims and we have serious doubts about its viability. We view it more as a project for political prestige rather than a sustainable solution to our traffic congestion problem. Unfortunately, public projects that are driven by political concerns rather than economic and social imperatives are more likely to fail. It should be noted that the project has been revived only after the demise of the Heritage City. It did not exist in the Government Manifesto.

Some inherent weaknesses in the ME project are as follows:

It will benefit town dwellers at the expense of village dwellers who will be called upon to finance the project.

It will not necessarily reduce road accidents if it operates at ground level; it may even jeopardise road safety in the main townships especially if it is poorly managed. It will put additional pressure on the already congested capital city.

It may be a heavy financial burden that we are placing on our children in an era filled with economic threats and uncertainties.

It will not alleviate our unemployment dilemma if the project is placed in the hands of foreign contractors (AFCONS or Larsen & Tourbo) who would hire their own manpower.

The project may be at risk if no appropriate measures are adopted to encourage car owners to give up the comfort of their cars for the ME.

There are other alternatives to the proposed ME, such as an efficient bus lane and a bus terminal coupled with the decentralisation of Port Louis, for which Think Mauritius has been militating actively.

Several experts have claimed that a well-planned bus lane would be more appropriate as it will cost much less in terms of capital investment and running costs. The existing bus network is quite extensive and is organized around Port Louis. New air-conditioned buses have been introduced recently to link Port Louis with the main residential areas of the island. It is estimated that if a new bus lane is to be built between Port Louis and Curepipe and if all the busses connected to the bus lane are replaced with new and comfortable ones, it will cost around Rs 10 billion. Such a project will not only be economically viable, but it will hardly have any negative impact on the social and environmental landscape.

We would like to quote some extracts of the Halcrow Fox Report on the proposed LRT system produced in 2001 which we think are still valid nowadays:

“Recent experience around the world has shown the far higher cost – two to three times higher per route km would be a conservative estimate – of implementing light rail relative to busway alternatives. In addition to high costs, the light rail proposal depends heavily on capital expenditure and products and expertise supplied from outside Mauritius.”

“the estimate of 93,000 daily ridership for light rail is optimistic, especially in the absence of efforts to restrain car use.”

“It is assumed that 60% or more of light rail passengers would stand during the journey, and this discomfort could deter people who currently drive to work from using the service”

“With an open busway, buses are not restricted to the facility, but may travel on local streets at either end to pick up and distribute passengers without the need for them to transfer between buses. An open busway can accommodate a range of bus vehicles and operators at one time.”

“Job loss would take place in the Mauritian bus industry. Light rail systems tend to employ fewer drivers than bus systems, but rail infrastructure is more complex and costly to maintain. Bus industry workers would have recourse to strikes”

“Time would be required for passengers to transfer between buses and trains. Numerous studies have shown that the need to transfer strongly deters public transport use and creates a deterrent disproportionately greater than the increase in journey time that results as compared to a direct, transfer-free, trip would likely threaten the financial viability of bus operators whose profitability is already slight”

Social objectives

The social objectives of the project should be to improve the quality of life of the people by

improving community welfare and encouraging a sense of identity of the population

promoting equity and reducing poverty and social exclusion

reducing antisocial activities

providing rewarding and satisfying employment

improving accessibility to essential services and facilities

It is wondered whether these objectives will be fulfilled effectively through the proposed project. Equity will be strongly challenged and social exclusion may worsen as poor people will not be able to afford the ticket. Air and noise pollution will have serious impact on people health especially in highly populated areas. Noise and vibration may impact on people wellbeing and health on both sides of the track. It may create a lot of frustration and stress among road users particularly during the construction phase. Anticipated congestion may encourage anti-social behaviours. Access to stations which will apparently be by an integrated system of feeder buses have not yet been clearly established. Employment in the transport industry will, according to expert opinion, be reduced by a factor of 3-5. Furthermore, it is not certain whether it will be free for the elderly people and students as is the case at present.

However, if properly managed and with a good public education programme it may have a positive impact on people’s behaviour (e.g discipline, punctuality) resulting in higher productivity and a reduction of anti-social activities.

TO BE CONTINUED