METRO EXPRESS: One Way Ticket to…

Inheriting troubles,

I'm mentally numb

Crazy, I just cannot bear

I'm living with something that just isn't fair

Mental wounds not healing

Who and what's to blame

I'm goin' off the rails on a crazy train

(Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne)

What is Light Rapid Transit (LRT)?

Light Rapid Transit (LRT), also known as Light Rail, is a system which has been developed in Europe from upgrading the street tramcar systems (standard track gauge: 1,435 mm). In Europe, light rail serves as main framework in public transportation in the city of Göteborg in Sweden and Hanover, Germany or as a feeder line to underground railways as in Stockholm, Sweden. In the United Kingdom, light rail exists in the form of the Docklands Light Railway (DLR), Croydon Tramlink, Manchester Metrolink, Midland Metro, Sheffield Supertram and Nottingham Express Transit. In North America, street tramways were upgraded to light rail as from the 1970s except for Calgary and Edmonton in Canada and San Diego and St Louis in the USA, where completely new systems were put in place. It should be noted that in order to avoid confusion, the term ‘metro’ refers to the self-contained urban railway system of Paris which was inaugurated in 1900 and which is different to the light rail systems. However, the Greater Manchester ‘Metrolink’ uses the term ‘metro’ but is in fact a light rail system using street-based technology and running over former suburban lines to connect the metropolis from end to end.

Docklands Light Railway (DLR)

The Docklands Light Railway (DLR) is an interesting example as the primary aim to build the line was not to alleviate traffic congestion but to stimulate land-use development in London Docklands. It followed an agreement between then British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher and real estate developer, Paul Reichmann in order to save the latter from a financial fiasco for taking too much risk in the London Docklands project. However, it was not expected that development would take place at such a rapid pace in the London Docklands; therefore, soon after the opening of the DLR in 1987, a new system was built to cater for transportation of 7,040 passengers per hour instead for 1,760 passengers per hour as initially planned.

Rail on Streets

We should be aware that similar to tramways, light rail operates through pedestrianised areas. In Manchester, UK, it has now become acceptable to include new rail alignments on streets. In Germany, Bremen was the first main city to pedestrianize its centre back in the 1960s where the only vehicles allowed to run on the major shopping streets were the trams. Cars in the centre of Bremen are only allowed only in areas marked by distinctively coloured paving.

Elevated Structure - An Alternative to Rail on Streets

According to Peter White, Professor of Public Transport Systems at the University of Westminster, UK, an elevated structure is the cheapest alternative alignment in places where land is not available. The benefits of elevated structure are two-fold; this solution also avoids the conflict of other modes on the same level (such as lorries, buses, cars, bicycles and pedestrians). But, very often, elevated structures are criticised on its environmental effects. However, new elevated structures using concrete provide a less intrusive feature and by adopting rubber-tyred stock as on the Marseille and Lille systems, noise levels can be reduced considerably.

Recent Development in LRT

Recently, the British central government has rejected support for light rail schemes in Leeds, Liverpool, Bristol and Portsmouth because light rail systems are more expensive to build in comparison to bus ways. It should be taken into account that in order for a light rail system to start operation, a minimum length of the system has to be built in comparison to road network infrastructure costs per route-km.

What is the need for Metro Express in Mauritius?

Back in 1964, rail transport was cancelled in Mauritius because it was no more profitable to run. The railway tracks were dismantled and sold as scrap metal to the Bethlehem Steel Company of South Africa and to India. Introducing a light rail on the existing railway land does make sense as it is state land. Railway in Mauritius has undoubtedly helped urbanisation and brought development in Mauritius. But it should be noted that railway disappeared in Mauritius, because road networks were spreading rapidly across the country and the number of road vehicles on our roads nearly doubled after the Second World War.

According to Statistics Mauritius, 496,755 vehicles were registered at the National Transport Authority in 2016 which represents an increase of 2.2% per year compared to 2015. Therefore, will it be wise in 2017 to build a system of rail on streets when there are more and more vehicles on our streets? Will rail on streets be acceptable in Mauritius? As Mauritius follows the American model of building suburbs which are small agglomerations known as ‘Morcellements’ in remote areas which are highly dependent on motorised vehicles and the proposed light rail system does not serve these areas, will it be reasonable to believe that people will take their cars to a light rail station driving from a suburb to a city centre? Will it solve congestion or create traffic congestion in town centres? If the need for light rail is to alleviate traffic congestion, therefore why should we have rail on streets, which would create conflicts with other modes? Are we buying a one-way ticket to success or a one-way to ticket to disaster, only time will tell! But, I sincerely hope that we are not being taken for a ride!