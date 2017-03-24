THE MILLENIALS MANIFESTO… : WE ARE THE FUTURE! It STARTS TODAY!

I had an important meeting with a C-level executive. I was looking for feedback on my company pitch presentation. As she was analyzing my posts on LinkedIn (I regularly publish on LinkedIn now), she told me that she had a lot of difficulties dealing with Millenials. And she had a Millenial entrepreneur sitting besides her making a presentation. Life is really beautiful

First of all, how did I get this opportunity to discuss with her? I DARED! I am not the smartest guy in this country. I don’t have several degrees. However, what makes me different from other Millenials is that…I don’t care what other people may think of my failures. I am not scared to DARE. I directly sent her a request on LinkedIn because I understand that I need more mentors to achieve my goals. I humbly requested for a meeting where she would be willing to give me some feedbacks on my work.

The Millenials Dilemma

Actually, she was complaining that Millenials have this sense of entitlement. She is not totally wrong. I am like that. I don’t have any problem to tell the truth. I feel that I deserve more respect for what I can bring to the table but I understand that some executives feel that we are requesting things before we actually put the efforts in to deserve these rewards.

Just for info, for the last 5 years I spent time working hard on developing my skills and I have invested in courses, workshops, webinars and books to elevate my performance level.

When I got home from work, I was eager to learn more. I was watching Warren Buffett, Tony Robbins, Bill Gates, Elon Musk…all these great business leaders talking about innovation, strategy, marketing and business performance. I still allocate a lot of my resources (time and money) in personal development.

5 years of working experience may not be enough to aspire to C-suite level responsibilities. I understand. However, I want to say that being young doesn’t mean that I am incompetent! Being young does not mean that I can’t have my seat at the table. That’s why I choose entrepreneurship. I want to lead projects. I want to work fast and furiously. I am working very hard to build my future. I start working at 8/9am and finish around 11pm every day. I also tend to squeeze 4-5 hours of work during weekends. Not everyone is willing to go through this.

Advice to other Millenials

If I may give advice to other Millenials…You can do it on your terms if you choose entrepreneurship but be prepared to work harder than other people. That’s the only way to build your credibility. The best marketing campaign? Putting the work! You can also work for a company. There is nothing wrong with that. You will have to understand the rules established by the management. Play by the rules. One thing that you need to understand is that working 9am–5pm won’t help you to get the promotions that you are looking for. You can work hard for the company from 9am–5pm, show dedication, go home and learn more stuff to develop your skills in order to provide more value. You can also work for the company from 9am–9pm. It’s up to you.

The end goal is that you must show to your employer that you can provide more value to the company and that you are willing to go the extra mile to earn these benefits.

I am not inventing the rules of the game. This is how they expect it to be done. If you don’t agree, create your own space. And if you go for creating your own space, you must show to your customers that you can create more value for them. Each option will require HARD WORK! There is no shortcut. I am just sharing these insights with you. I have nothing to gain from this. I just hope that other Millenials read this and take action! Time to position yourself for the future. The journey starts today.