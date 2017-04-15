Mise au point de la députée Sandhya Boygah

In relation to an article published by Week-End written by Josie Lebrasse dated 9th April 2017 (at page 7). I have the following comments to make concerning personal attacks against my person. I humbly request that the following response are published in your next edition.

1. I am being accused of having stood as surety for my brother who is allegedly a drug trafficker. I have to aver that this is completely false in as much as I have never stood or presented myself as surety before any court of law on behalf of anyone in my whole life. Furthermore, as far as I am aware, my brother is accused of having been in possession of gandia for the purpose of distribution, hence never as trafficker as is described under the laws of Mauritius, more specifically the Dangerous Drugs Act. My brother has pleaded not guilty to the above charge before the Intermediate Court of Mauritius and the matter has yet to be heard by the court, hence I do not believe that further comments are warranted in this case.

2. With regards to the supposed Permit that is allegedly returned to me (refer to as “patente zougader” in the said article), I have to inform that no Permit has yet been returned and most importantly the said return of Permit was subject to a court hearing, during which the GRA was legally represented by Senior Counsel and a Senior Attorney. At the hearing before two Judges of the Supreme Court, the Directors of the company that own the relevant Licenses/Permits withdrew their claim of more than Rs 300 million in order not to cause further loss and prejudice to the Taxpayers for damage caused by the Gambling Regulatory Authority under the previous government.

3. As far as the term “L’ouverture de ses maisons de jeu partout”, I suggest that this erroneous and disproportionately put forward by the publisher of the newspaper due to the fact that the company agreed to have its number of outlets reduced from the initial 11 outlets to 6 outlets, those 6 outlets are as per the same location as before.

4. My husband has never been allocated any barachois. It is the company, known as Mauricoast Ltd that was authorised to use the Grand Barachois for aquaculture with very strict conditions. My husband took over the company after the latter faced severe disputes with the neighbouring promoter to access the said barachois. My husband, via application before the Supreme Court, is still endeavouring to access the barachois. I have to add that the authorisation was granted to the company prior to my husband’s appointment as shareholder and director.

I hope that this “mise au point” will clarify the misunderstandings that are causing irreparable damages to my reputation and to that of my family.

Notre réponse :

Que Madame Boygah veuille se défendre, c’est son droit le plus strict. Sauf que les faits mentionnés dans l’article contre lesquels elle s’élève ont été archi-répétés et publiés dans toute la presse sans qu’elle en ait pris ombrage. Madame ne s’est pas portée garante de son frère, mais c’est elle, alors membre en vue du Parti travailliste, qui a quand même payé son amende, non pas pour délit routier ou vol à l’étalage, mais pour un délit de drogue. Quelle meilleure garantie de soutien familial !

Pas un trafiquant, nous dit aussi Sandhya Boygah. Juste un « dealer » qui a néanmoins fait deux séjours en taule comme indiqué par le Premier ministre en décembre dernier à une question parlementaire d’Osman Mahomed et qui a aussi vu ses biens gelés. Même s’il peut toujours se balader en Jaguar.

Comme le jeu est une affaire de famille, il n’y a pas que le frère qui est impliqué dans ce business, mais aussi Madame qui a évolué au sein de Empowering People Ltd, compagnie qui opère l’enseigne « Dollar Win » - dont le tout premier dénonciateur à l’Assemblée nationale fut un certain Joe Lesjongard - qui, au terme d’un procès, récupéra ses « patentes de zugader ».

C’est comme ça que ça s’appelle dans le jargon populaire et il n’y a aucune raison de s’en offusquer. Il n’y a qu’à aller demander à Vishnu Lutchmeenaraidoo ce qu’il pense de la « nation zugader » et à Showkutally Soodhun ce qu’il a entrepris auprès de la mairie de Vacoas/Phoenix pour empêcher que le site de Dollar Win à la route St-Paul ne soit pas converti en lieu de paris.

Intéressant de revenir sur les propos tenus par le vice-Premier ministre et ministre des Terres et du Logement l’année dernière devant ceux qui s’opposaient au projet des Boygah : « Po pa oulé li gagn so permi. Mo pou koz ek GRA lor sa. L’appétit vient en mangeant. Mo pa pou dakor parski li pé déza provok bann problem so permi masin a sou pé ekspiré an desam. Mo finn aprann ki li pann pey lokasyon. Mo pou donn zot enn koudmin légal pou fer li alé. » Reconnaissez, madame, que c’est pire que ce que nous avons écrit et que vous devriez aller vous adresser d’abord à vos amis du parti avant de venir nous apostropher.

Pour l’histoire du barachois, ici aussi, référons-nous à une réponse de Prem Koonjoo au Parlement l’année dernière selon lequel, « le barachois de Poudre-d’Or a été mis à la disposition de Mauricoast Ltd sans bail ni frais, pour un projet pilote ». Il a expliqué que cette compagnie avait fait une demande en juin 2015 et qu’elle avait reçu le feu vert en septembre pour occuper 52 hectares en vue de faire de l’aquaculture. Un des actionnaires de Mauricoast n’est autre que Yashodah Boygah, l’époux de la parlementaire.

Nous constatons finalement que la famille toute entière passe beaucoup de temps dans les tribunaux. Il doit probablement y avoir de bonnes raisons pour cela.