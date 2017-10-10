A miserable failure; as much as it is painful to write this, it has to be conceded that this is what this country feels like at the moment. As celebrations for the 50th anniversary of independence have started, with the Mauritius Cinema Week, (which incidentally rewarded two international actresses, no local talents priviledged there) we cannot help but feel that our country has reached a pinnacle point of corruption, mismanagement and outdated politics, not to mention a dwindling economy. Unfortunately, in this case, reaching the zenith does not warrant a celebration but rather a commiseration of absolute regression.

There is no need to review the latest scandals that have been widely commented and written upon during the past few weeks. Rather, we will limit ourselves to ponder upon a few things. Firstly, the ability of this government to take the population for granted is unprecedented. Members of this government attend functions and shamelessly extoll on their own virtues, disregarding the fact that they are swimming against the tide when it comes to regaining their popularity of 2014 campaign days. Secondly, with a fragmented opposition, which is more concerned with winning by-elections, or thinking of potential coalitions, the population finds itself caught in limbo. Which unsurprisingly gives rise to fed up people raising their voices in official functions, only to be told to shut up by the mighty Sires of today. Thirdly, the wave of people who have started saying that the previous regime was way better, is symptomatic that we, as a population, never learn of past mistakes. In 50 years of independence, we have miserably failed to progress in mindset.

This is by no means a disregard of the progress that this country has accomplished over the past 50 years. However, it has to be acknowledged that a re-invention is more than necessary. Over the years, we have focused on a certain kind of material and academic progress which we have benchmarked with concrete structures and a string of university degrees. The latter, as we have witnessed recently, does not guarantee a high standard, and certainly does not guarantee gentlemanliness, especially towards female journalists. We have overlooked quality in favour of quantity and we are today reaping what has been sown. We have favoured an archaic method of choosing the contender for Prime Minister, when we no longer know if statistics still favour this method. Our politicians have chosen their members based on ethnic representation rather than ability, which has left us with people who have turned the House into a boudoir for their own private personal gratifications. We have favoured such a system that men and women alike think it is the norm to obtain a job against the auctioning of their charms.

It is no longer the period to stick one’s head in the sand. Rather it is time to accept the truth full-frontal. It is time to decide on choices that need to be made, maybe in two years, or maybe before. But the time to start thinking about it is now. The choices we have made so far are now obsolete, unless they undergo a major overhaul. But in case of stagnation, it is high time to look out for sustainable alternatives and have the courage to jump to the other side of the fence of the comfort zone.