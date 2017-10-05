MORIS DIME | FINN ARIVE YER—LES ANNÉES 60: Laboutik Peerally (Demi-Gros) Lessons for future generations

Hajee Abdool Cassam Peerally, fondly called ‘Dada’ Peerally, was the local capitalist and entrepreneur in Camp-Fouquereaux, Phoenix. In the 1950s, he was considered a wealthy man, a land-owner, ran three laboutik (local shop) had a car, lorries, and managed a tea plantation. He is also a highly respected man. Local villagers came to him for advice and help. I met ‘Dada’ Peerally in 1962, when I was about six years old and remember his laboutik very well. My mother took me with her every Tuesday for ration (weekly grocery shopping). Laboutik Peerally was a landmark, a community institution. ‘Dada’ Peerally and his son Jainool, will be long remembered.

I was sad to hear that Laboutik Peerally closed down last year unable to cope with the competition from the larger supermarkets. When we moved to Camp-Fouquereaux in the early sixties, there were only two shops: Laboutik Chinois owned by Koon Siew and Laboutik Peerally, and one co-operative store. It was a general retail store, with almost everything, from nails to fertilizers, to spices and clothes. It was owned by ‘Dada’ Peerally and ran by his son, Jainool. Everyone knew Laboutik Peerally, ask a driver, the postman, the bus conductor, mention Camp-Fouquereaux and people will say “Laboutik Peerally”. It was a point of reference, and a meeting point. I remember the meeting held by Parti Travailliste in the verandah of laboutik. It was the general election of 1967, and my father took me to listen to Jomadhar and Osman. I was too young to understand why they were shouting, but remember ‘Dada’ Peerally serving everyone Pepsi and pistas boui.

To me Laboutik Peerally was an institution. It opened when father was a boy, and in those days, the only shop serving the people of Belle-Rive, Hermitage and Camp-Fouquereaux. ‘Dada’ Peerally was a visionary, an intelligent businessman and a kind person. He revolutionized the retail sector and launched two initiatives that made Laboutik Peerally stand-out: he was one of the pioneers for “Demi-Gros” and “community shopping” in Camp-Fouquereaux. “Demi-Gros” essentially meant buying in bulk at a discount. It was a huge attraction and many customers from all over the island lined up at the end of the month when workers got paid. I played marbles with my friends Raj and Kisnah and watched the sacks of rice and flour being loaded on the lorry. ‘Dada’ Peerally would often tell us not to play too close to the vehicle.

When the two tea estates opened in Dubreuil and La Chartreuse, many people moved in, and a whole village emerged. In the 1950s, there were no shops in those villages and people had to travel to Curepipe. Even the bus service was irregular. Life was hard for the tea workers and their families. The rum shop in Dubreuil was not adequate. When I was a child we walked to those villages to collect fire wood. My brother Goolam’s first job was with the tea estate and he plucked tea leaves in the Midlands area, which was close to La Chartreuse and Dubreuil in the Belle Rive/Piton du Milieu region.

‘Dada’ Peerally seized the opportunity and started the idea of “community shopping”. Every end of the month he sent his vehicles to bring the villagers to his shop. He had a lorry and two cars. By providing free transportation, he captured the market. To the villagers, it was also an outing. Women and girls dressed up in bright colours for the shopping trip. It was exciting for the boys and girls. Once they arrived, Jainool served them Pepsi, dipin ek sardinn. Laboutik Peerally grew into a community centre. ‘Dada’ Peerally advised the locals on health issues, employment, education, and his shop gave discounts to the poor. His shop was a successful business model, and he became very wealthy. Later he opened a shop near Curepipe and one in La Caverne, but they were not as successful as the village shop. ‘Dada’ Peerally took his business to the people, something management gurus are prescribing today. In his generation he was a marketing expert with a grade six education.

Once Sir Anerood Jugnauth, the former Prime Minister of Mauritius told me an interesting story about Laboutik Peerally. Here is his story: “When I returned from London, I started to practice as a lawyer. I had to build my practice, I knew very few people and I wanted to work with the villagers. ‘Dada’ Peerally came to see me, he needed some legal advice. He was so impressed, he never went to another lawyer. We remained close friends. Jainool also is well-known to me, we are of the same age and very often he visits me and we have tea together in the house. I have been to their place many times. They did a lot of good work. I first heard nnn nnn about Jainool when someone told me he made a donation to put lights in the Shri Shamboonath temple in Camp-Fouquereaux. I knew he was a special person, and to this day we have remained friends”.

Such a testimony affirms the community spirit that existed. A shop becoming an institution that transformed the lifestyle of the villagers. Through ‘Dada’ Peerally, Dubreuil got running water and electricity. He knew the decision-makers and with a few phone calls, he could get the service. The villagers were indebted to him. In those days, Peerally had the only telephone in the village and I saw a phone for the first time in Dada’s home.

The 1967 general election was a turning point, for it brought independence.I remember the villagers gathered in Laboutik Peerally to listen to the radio as the results were announced. It was a big occasion. ‘Dada’ Peerally sat on a chair and as everyone gathered around him and he would explain what was going on.

I met Bhai Jainool recently and he told me the shop closed. He is a sick old man now and with tears in his eyes he said: « I had never thought one day the shop would be gone. There is no one to run it and today people don’t know how to manage a business, they want quick returns without willing to work for it. People are too lazy, they don’t want to work long hours. They want to become rich without working for it. I am sad. I spent all my life in the shop. I started working with my father since I was ten years old. I only know the shop business, never had time to go to the cinema or a picnic. The shop was my life. There is too much competition today. My father would have never allowed the shop to close ».

Bhai Jainool is right, there is stiff competition for retailers in the village. One day I counted the number of shops starting from the Hermitage soccer field to Karo Sal. There are twenty-seven shops and snacks, including hardware stores, bakery, sweet shops, restaurants, take-away, pharmacy, clothing store, cold storage and meat shop, vegetable stalls, rum shop, and supermarket. In my days, there were five shops. The tailor shops have vanished, so have the shoe repairs and the artisans. I hear Bhai Jainool lamenting. The island has changed and it now serves the new generation.

As a tribute to ‘Dada’ Peerally, he was a man of his generation. He worked hard but also enjoyed life. He had a passion for hunting and fishing and spent a lot of time travelling around in his car. As a businessman, he was well connected with the retailers in Port-Louis and mingled with the entrepreneurs. Everywhere people knew him. He entertained politicians, community leaders and religious scholars. When I was a child, I met the revered Maulana Alim Siddiqui, the spiritual leader, at Dada’s home. ‘Dada’ Peerally travelled the world, he had a broader outlook and entertained the shoppers with his exotic stories. Everyone listened to him attentively as he talked about his trip to Kenya, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Father was very close to him. ‘Dada’ Peerally helped my father to build our house in Camp-Fouquereaux. Mother and his wife got on very well. The Alladin family is indebted to ‘Dada’ Peerally. In fact many people are indebted to him, like the Sreeneebus family and the Mohit family in Camp-Fouquereaux. The “credit system” which was practised in shops like Laboutik Peerally saved many from starvation. People, mostly labourers on the sugar plantation, bought their basic needs and paid at the end of the month from their meagre wages. It was an all-year round “credit”. In the village, we were all like a big family and with the little people had, life was hard but the community spirit was strong. Laboutik Peerally was like a life-line.

I would like to convey our prayers to Hajee Jainool Peerally, who is seriously sick, and we wish him a quick recovery. He is the last elder in our village, a person who has served his community with grace and dignity. A true Mauritian indeed! A role model to emulate. Those who want to serve the country, take example of ‘Dada’ Peerally and his son Jainool. Laboutik Peerally is a reminder of how this country was built and the strong sense of community that existed. This is the kind of history that our children should be taught and be reminded of how their ancestors lived.

[Après la publication le 21 septembre 2017 du reportage intitulé “Le Karne Laboutik des Chuttoo, – Enn Kas-De Sou, toute une histoire”, récit de témoignages à Rose-Belle et de rencontres à Laboutik sinwa sous la plume de A Mauritian Reader, Le Mauricien a sollicité Ibrahim Alladin, qui nous livre volontiers ses souvenirs de ‘Dada’ Peerally, propriétaire d’un Demi-Gros à Camp-Fouquereaux, Phoenix, et de son fils Jainool. Écrivain, pédagogue et sociologue, né dans les années 50 à Hermitage, à proximité de Belle-Rive, non loin de Côte d’Or et de Dagotière, le professeur Alladin a vécu, enfant et adolescent, les quelques années précédant l’Indépendance, à Camp-Fouquereaux même. Il s’inscrit donc dans un vibrant hommage pour éviter que ne brûlent davantage nos racines, et surtout qu’elles ne s’estompent...

Faisons l’impasse, ne serait-ce qu’un instant, sur le parcours d’Ibrahim Alladin qui a enseigné dans des universités en Angleterre, en Australie, en Russie, au Canada et en Inde, entre autres, et sur le fait qu’il ait séjourné dans une soixantaine de pays; qu’il soit l’auteur de 17 ouvrages, dont les biographies de Cassam Uteem, d’Anerood Jugnauth et de Philip Ah-Chuen. Prenons tout simplement le soin de le lire et de nous intéresser davantage à ces innombrables plis de l’histoire de nos citoyens de jadis.]