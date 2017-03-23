MOTION SPEECH (WATFORD BOROUGH COUNCIL, ENGLAND): Raising awareness of the health impact of loneliness is important

The following motion has been proposed by Councillor Bilqees Mauthoor (The Labour Party) and seconded by Councillor Peter Taylor (Liberal Democrats).

I would like to call on this Council (Watford Borough Council) to help find strategic ways across party to help tackle loneliness. This Council notes that being or living alone in total isolation can be a public health issue and risk that must be tackled starting at a local level. It is estimated one in ten people of pensionable age living in our constituency are likely to be classed as lonely or severely lonely.

This Council must recognise that:

1. Loneliness is detrimental to our health and well-being, therefore increasing the risk of heart disease putting people at greater risk of certain medical complications. It is known that those who tend to be lonely are more likely to smoke 15 cigarettes a day. It can also cause depression and other mental health issues.

2. Loneliness makes people more likely to have an excessive intake of alcohol, eat more and exercise less; this again causes huge implications to the health.

3. Raising awareness of the health impact of loneliness is important because it affects people across all ages, gender or culture but more so it can affect older people who are most vulnerable in society.

I am requesting that councillors and the local Borough or relevant authority as a whole and cross party can play a key leadership role by being a beacon to ensuring that Watford is the town in which people maintain and encourage social connections especially that Watford is proud to be so diverse in culture and ethnicity. Council is asked to set up a scrutiny task group to investigate the prevalence of loneliness within the Borough. To invite all relevant stakeholders to come and give evidence and to make any necessary recommendations.

I have chosen this motion to help us to find strategic ways cross-party to help to tackle loneliness.

This is an issue which is being considered nationally. The late Jo Cox MP had taken the first steps towards setting up a commission to address the subject before she was murdered in June 2016. By following her example the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness is now chaired by Seema Kennedy (cons) and Rachel Reeves (LAB). The commission in her memory will work alongside 13 charities to develop ideas for change, focusing on groups of people such as new mothers, carers and the elderly.

Jo Cox's sudden death made me realise how much more we had in common. I want to make a real difference to people’s lives. Working as a nurse is very rewarding but I feel like I could do more in my capacity as a local councillor. Many times when out canvassing or visiting local residents, I find myself talking to a vulnerable person or someone living alone. Usually they are the ones that spend more time at the doorstep wanting to talk; I am maybe the only person with whom they talked that day.

So I ask you all to think about if this is your experience, have you ever wondered what may be happening in the resident's home once the door has closed? I am conscious that as councillors, it is not our role to solve these issues alone but we are in a position to know more about the services which are available and make a link, a connection. This again could be on the agenda in a task group.

Research tells us more and more elderly people are living alone. I am sure that in this room alone we know someone who is lonely and have an experience to share. I could give you 3 that I have seen first-hand.

- Someone who has spent many years with their partner/spouse and now all of a sudden they have lost someone they loved deeply.

- One has lost one’s job or made redundant at work and all of sudden one is left feeling lost in life, low in self-esteem and worthless.

- I remember coming across a very tragic case. This happened to her many years ago: a woman, a refugee, fled her country due to war; her husband and children where shot in front of her but she managed to escape and years later she struggled and became a nurse. She is still traumatised and feels lonely and is not able to deal with her loss.

All these people deserve to feel cared for and treated with dignity and respect. And I am sure that everyone here has a story to tell. I would urge this council to think strategically and be mindful of the impacts that cuts will have on our services. Therefore we should always maintain focus on getting the best deal for the people in Watford.

A way in which we could deliver this is to set up a scrutiny task group or perhaps join with an existing task group to investigate the prevalence of loneliness within the Borough. We should invite all relevant stakeholders, to come and give evidence and to make any necessary recommendations.

The task group can explore these issues on different levels.

1) What are the services that we have already? Can we improve information and advise on existing services and activities that can reduce loneliness and isolation and make sure this information is available both off and online?

2) What we could do next? - We could launch a local campaign to raise awareness of the health effects of loneliness and isolation amongst target risk groups – this can be done by using our Neighbourhood Groups: Set up a pilot scheme in Watford to map local assets for, and barriers to, keeping connected in older age. Involve local businesses, police officers and voluntary organisations in the project; connect with older people, including those experiencing or at risk of loneliness and determine responses, and co-producing solutions; support the voluntary and community sector to build referral partnerships with frontline healthcare staff, fire services and social workers; to take an active interest and role in ensuring the public health problem of social isolation in Watford is recognised and assessed; to regularly measure loneliness and mapping need through Joint Strategic Needs Assessment and/or lifestyle surveys. Use this to monitor impact of interventions.

- I am sure through the Health and Wellbeing board we could ensure addressing loneliness and isolation is part of any ‘ageing well’.

I would like us to agree to a plan and work with the relevant services to ensure that we are reaching out to the people who are living in isolation.

When I was a little girl I spent a few years in a village in Mauritius in the early 80’s and after around 8:30 pm there were regular power cuts. This was an opportunity for local people to gather outside their house and share tea and cakes; these people would talk and engage with each other for hours. I was as intrigued as I got to know the latest gossip and what everyone had cooked for dinner that day. Now, I know this would not happen in the UK but the point is society was shaped to give opportunity to talk.

I welcome, and I am sure many of you welcome and value the launch of the Commission on Loneliness to recognise that some people really need to start the conversation.

So let’s start talking!

March 21st, 2017