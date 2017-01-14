Mr the Prime Minister, beware the Ides of March!

When Parliament will resume in March 2017, we will have to watch out for new political development that is bound to happen due to the recent political evolution since the massive resignation of PMSD from this government. Could this government suffer a fatal blow by the new united Opposition block?

Call it what you will whether or not the action of the PMSD is a “coup d’état “ or “coup d’éclat politique”, but the thing is, this thoughtful “manoeuvre” of the PMSD has already marginalized the Jugnauth government. Such an exercise of the PMSD has already created some political turncoats and sycophants waiting patiently in the ballroom to be picked up by this government, expecting each to be given a portfolio. If the Prime Minister takes on board these turncoats and sycophants, it would create the downfall of the government as no intelligent voters will condone such dirty bargaining political deals.

The political instability the country is facing nowadays is very serious. The sudden resignation of Xavier-Luc Duval and his PMSD from the government is very suspicious and alarming as there is more to it for Duval to leave the government rather than to leave on the mere pretext of the Prosecution Commission Bill. Has Duval got a strategic plan that he is sharing with the other Opposition parties? Is Xavier-Luc Duval a saviour of our democracy or simply a great opportunist?

The question that comes to mind : why would a man like Xavier-Luc Duval who has got all the princely comforts of a Deputy Prime Minister with at least 10 elected members of his PMSD suddenly leave the Jugnauth government? This is food for thought! It could be that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence for the PMSD to jump over it. Any good political analyst will know why Xavier Duval has left the government. Something is definitely cooking in the pot of the Opposition.

There is definitely a Political Modus Operandi among the Opposition parties that has been developing lately and which has been going on behind closed doors. Secret meetings have been held across the country after sunset by high profile politicians from the Opposition parties together with their agents and activists on how to destabilize Anerood Jugnauth and his government. Whether it is a political plot or conspiracy to torpedo the Jugnauth government for good, is something we still have to find out! In the meantime we know that the Opposition means business and is very determined to execute its plans sometimes in March 2017. So beware the Ides of March Mr the Prime Minister!

Today Xavier Duval is doing his utmost to upgrade his party for political motives. The question that we should ask ourselves: is it because this government is on the decline and that is one of the reasons why Duval has moved in the Opposition to reposition himself as a leader?

As one PMSD spokesman said in a private meeting last week, Duval will maintain his strategy to be on the safe side to secure the position of his party. If today the PMSD is still alive, it is because of the legacy and the success achievement of late Sir Gaëtan Duval, a true devoted leader who had done lots for this country. Is Xavier Duval to be trusted to lead or manage the country? Or is he still nurturing his wishful strategy to wipe away the MSM for good like he tried in the past to unsuccessfully torpedo the MMM politically?

Are we heading towards a political explosion of this government very soon? Have there been some secret meetings recently between Duval, certain elements of the private sector and Navin Ramgoolam? Is there a conspiracy going on for a massive resignation of all Opposition Parties from Parliament in block just to provoke a General Election? Only time will tell!