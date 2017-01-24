MUCH ADO ABOUT…………PRAVIND!

So, notwithstanding those cohorts of opposers of different trends, Pravind Jugnauth is the new Prime Minister of Mauritius for the next three years or so, provided the now-weakened coalition runs that long, an accession though not directly through the polls, yet unchallengeable before any Court of Law or any other bodies. Admittedly not a blessing from heavens, nor a curse for that matter.

The din that preceded that mid-term transfer of power, reportedly unprogrammed, that went crescendo when this eventuality became a quasi-certitude, will gradually subside. Though, expectedly, the debate on its ‘legitimacy’ likely to continue for some time but without any impact, at least not until the next ‘day of reckoning’.

It is time to turn a new leaf and focus our attention on where we are for all that. A short period of less than a year after the last general elections saw the euphoria of a whole nation sensing liberation, with the fetters down, so to speak, crashing on the reefs of delusion, the awakening from some sort of torpor and realizing it was not heading for El Dorado. The hopes were shattered and the one who inspired such hopes throwing down the gauntlet halfway through - an event, though, most right-minded persons attribute to no other cause than advanced age. Pravind Jugnauth must take these into consideration as also part of his ‘heritage’ inasmuch as his government will be an extension of the one that came out of the polls in 2014, though he cannot alone carry the burden of such crushing weight. He must feel tied to these promises and hopes, though not to any sort of miracle everybody now understands was mere fantasy. As of now, he must have seen and evaluate enough, especially as Minister of Finance, for him to know the course corrections required to move onto a new track for any chance to land results.

Pravind Jugnauth must reckon with the fact his heritage is not a gilded one given the challenges awaiting him, the hurdles that stand in his way, and the major tests he will inevitably go through - the first to come immediately in the manner he tackles that knotty one his legator eluded with the stunning ‘mwa mo res lwin ar sa’*, and prevent any recurrence of the rot at the level of Cabinet, of the like of ‘pil gro ros’, ‘sleeping chihuahua’. And above all, he must remember one may never have a second opportunity to create a first impression.

But it could, nevertheless, be a real new start that could see significant changes and positive results. Though there is little so far to justify optimism, we must give ‘garson-la’ the opportunity to show his worth. Moreover, however much it rumples to have a Prime Minister in that unprecedented manner, this handing-over puts a welcome end to a situation that could not have lasted longer, a situation many called ‘direction bicéphale’, not to call it by its real name. Now we have a Prime Minister who may not say ‘mwa mo pa konn nanyen ladan’.

I may here give the impression of making a plea in favour of the guy – for which I would not have sensed the least embarrassment had it been the case. Far from that, since I have nothing in common with him, and still less the Party he leads, though the last one to curse his Government and pray for their failure. My point is that we must face the reality of the fact, just as we need some period of peace and quiet while we are reeling under the effects of scourges that seem to come from nowhere, added to the many pinpricks that plague daily living. While it would be fair to grant the guy a period of grace for him at least to feel his feet before he sets on the track for either paradise or hell, or simply, in spite of all the fuss, the ordinary run we have so often seen. And new elections at this point in time could, in my humble opinion, be damaging in more than one sense, inasmuch as their likely results, in the prevailing conditions, may open the way for unprecedented political instability if, as declared, both the LP and MMM run it solo (which, nevertheless, remains to be seen). These two must know ‘Lepep’ will be ‘severely battered’, while not annihilated, as many seem to believe. So just imagine the post-elections situation where no party or Alliance commands a majority. Thus claiming elections to ‘legitimize’ the new PM through popular choice may be defeated by their results. So, it boils down to choosing the lesser of two evils, however strong may be the misgivings as regard the ability of the new Government under a new leadership, ‘lacking legitimacy’, to deliver.

From a totally different standpoint, SSR is still considered ‘Father of the Nation’, SAJ’s achievements blot away his shortcomings for which he must have been absolved after the ‘punishment’ of 1995, Bérenger had a quiet prime ministership too short for any valuable assessment, while Navin Ramgoolam must be placed in a separate category waiting for someone else ever to be able to do worse. So why not allow the young guy enough time to win the rating he deserves!

For him now to show what he, he has ‘à coeur’. For him to show that he has what ‘the other one’ says he lacks: ‘l’étoffe’. For him now to demonstrate that his accession to the supreme seat is not an end in itself, only the aim of personal ambition. And above all not the repeat of another such accession not so long ago - legitimate since through the polls – of someone ‘sans passé, ni bilan’, just for a namesake, the ‘right profile’ and ‘garson bolom-la’. The similitudes are striking, we hope to end with the foregoing, and not performance.

Still it remains that ‘Lepep’ embarks on the second phase of its mandate, the first one having ended with no sign of any economic miracle, no significant achievements to improve the quality of life and SAJ’s handing-over being anything except ‘dan loner’ while we remain in the expectation of what to come, slightly optimistic on account of a few initiatives of late that ‘seem’ to lay the foundation of significant things ahead, though prepared to expect the worst by tell-tale behaviours of a given clique that preceded the handing-over.

Many may remember that when ‘Lepep’ started to indulge in repeated sideslippings, someone, in a flash of wit that made us laugh at the time, had this to say: ‘Finn tir kolera pou met lapest’. Save for political opponents and their hordes of sycophants and hangers-on of every stamp, most will wish the new Prime Minister to succeed in some significant measure, if only for the sake of not having to be faced with the one and only grim option of having to ‘tir lapest pou met ebola’, or, at best, ‘pez nene bwar dilwil’, the next time we go to the polls.

But, be that as it may, Pravind Jugnauth at the head of ‘Lepep’, or whatever remains of it then – barring whatever the one-time ‘kingmaker’ may concoct in the interval – will have to confront ‘lepep admirab’ in the not too distant future, even perhaps sooner than we may expect. Depending on the ‘conditions’ that obtain at that time, ‘lepep admirab’ will either ‘tir so manze’, or crown him again.

So the countdown for Pravind Jugnauth has started. Three years or so to convince, or succumb!

(*One of the first unmistakable signs the old fox was, sadly, at the end of the tether).

P.S. Should we be overmuch concerned about having a Prime Minister in an unprecedented fashion while, at the other end of the planet, someone from nowhere is about, probably, to put the world topsy-turvy?