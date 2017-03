I AM ASHAMED YOU ARE HERE.

See, here I can write.

You seem else.

You destroyed RHODESIA in my honest soul.

You must surely be not too poor!

Else why attend this possible

Money trap Event?

Africa is rich in awesome BLACK MONEY.

History knows.

Are you here to help

Your citizens?

I doubt it.

Mugabe,

I am 57.

You shame my soil,

MAURITIUS.

Get lost Mugabe.

More shame on the PM.

Your people work in Africa,

Not in your NATION.

Go Mugabe,

Do not come back.