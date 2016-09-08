MY FIRST CPD POINT!

Let’s please not spoil my acquired knowledge!

I am a medic, who with other seniors, led developments and implementations over several years of the now accepted process of Appraisal, PDP and CPD in the UK.

Appraisal is a serious process including Res360 and other fierce feedback from patients, carers and the complaint department. Hello Mauritius!

PDP-peer group development was fun really. I headed my group for numerous years. We ticked the boxes!

CPD-continuous professional development is crucial in modern medical practice. MODERN MEDICAL SOCIETIES, not Mauritius! With medical students trained by non trainers, with junior specialists believing they are at par with UK consultants, well we indeed fall very short of appraised competence.

Mauritius is in the stone age of medical governance. A chap with 30 years practice in Mauritius is far from UP TO DATE!!

Yet he trains junior doctors. Help us GOD.

The medical council wants, demands CPD points.

I have my first one.

A lecture on INTENSIVE CARE ANAESTHESIA!!!!

After reading the daily press I signed my name and membership number.

I smirked at my one point.

I know I personally learnt NOTHING.

And I was not the only one.

4 more wasted hours till December,

WHAT A FARCE!