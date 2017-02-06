Navigating in a new era

As I pen down down these few words, global as well as local events are capturing all the media limelight, the daily peer talks, debates and discussions to the extent that we may be dipped more into sensationalism rather than realism. Globally, we are struggling with two major challenges: one political and more visible – “the Trump effect” which is creating an era of distraction and instability that may lead to increasing economic decline and new economic rules. The other being less visible, the silent killer “Global Warming” which is draining a lot of the resources – the challenge is increasing – 2014 was once registered as the hottest year on the planet, then 2015 became the hottest year and now 2016 has become the hottest year recorded. Every coming year is setting a new record. These two challenges, though being global and often ruled out, have the potential to bend small economies like ours on its knees. Since a few days we have a new political leadership in place contested by the opposition. In political terms I would call it “de bonne guerre”, but at this point in time, I feel less concerned to a degree about the legitimacy issue, rather more concerned about how the new PM delivers on the challenging issues. It is more important to focus on the success of the deliverables rather than who delivers. We have too many external threats to keep intestinal differences taking over. Why not stop and pause for a moment, rise above this political cleavage and place Mauritius first in this time of global uncertainty? We can learn from icons like Mahatma Gandhi. In the presence of a common enemy that was threatening the world, even Mahatma Gandhi momentarily supported the British during the First World War. The learning is simple when we have a common threat facing us let us deal with it first; once done we can look at our dirty linen. The former PM has wasted so much time in political vendetta that he failed to deliver on promises. That does not mean that we should do away with bad practices and good governance. My only wish that the new PM does not trend on this path, rises above it and delivers on the expectations of the people. On the issue of competency I would say the proof of the pudding is in the eating. I would recall that in 1983 when SAJ took over the reigns of the country, many of us had similar appreciations and were predicting doom days ahead. What followed was a different story – the golden years of economic prosperity leading to the “Mauritian economic miracle”(I am not a strong supporter of SAJ but these are facts that we cannot deny). There is a new relationship building in the country between the new PM governing and those being governed and in the interest of being generative rather than extractive, restorative rather than destructive, and empowering rather than alienating why not give PJ his moments and trust that he may take this country to higher levels. Three years – a long time but equally short for PJ and his government to deliver on so many fronts to ensure that prosperity flourishes back and that in harmony with the nature. The young people have purposeful, meaningful work that they enjoy and that enables them to use their passion and talent. The country makes a transition to a low carbon pathway. We are on the verge of hitting 50 years of Independence. During these last 50 years we have been dominated by a handful of very large corporates that shifted focus from agricultural roots to a broader hold of the economy. These “big powers” have been exerting a huge gravitational pull on all governments that none of them have been able to operate outside its orbit. A lot of people will argue that these big corporates have been the front-runner and contributed to human progress. This argument confuses coincidence with a cause. Had Government not introduced safeguards and had these corporates not been properly regulated, inequality in this country would have reached irreversible trends. A strong private sector does not mean that they should dictate the economic rules. There is still a lot to do in this area. The time to change power dynamics is now. We can already see the way that the population around us is growing increasingly frustrated with their closed hierarchical political elite. Corporate influence must be de-coupled with politics and instead build people-powered government. A lot may disagree with me and I place that on conventionalism and elitism. To them I would reply to be mindful of the “Arab spring” event.

Established orthodox institutions that refuse to move out of their comfort zone should be challenged. The nature of problems has changed and is becoming more complex, so solutions must also change. Business as usual is no solution. Much like the apparently rise in dissatisfaction with politics; the problem reflects a deep-seated failure of our public services which the new PM must address. No amount of investment will change this situation if there is no deeper mindset change. The country should develop a culture of “the carrot and the stick”: those who think and act differently need to be rewarded; those who challenge, innovate and improve must be dignified. We don’t need to work more but work smarter. Sectorial challenges are flooding the country. There is a buffet of problems one more complex that the other, rather than perceiving them as “heritage” issues, wasting time with past governance it would be wiser to consider them as opportunities to build a better, greener and safer Mauritius.

The critical debate for the future is not who is governing the country but about whom the PM and government is for, the rest will follow, history will retain.