NEWS FROM OLD TRAFFORD : Not so much third time lucky, as third time successful !

The first time Manchester United lost a legendary manager when Sir Matt Busby retired, it took the club three stabs to get the show back on the road. Wilf McGuinness lasted 18 months in the job and was then sacked to give Frank O’Farrell a chance to use his experience but he lasted only 18 months, as well before making way for the rufty tufty Tommy Docherty. The Doc brought a different attitude to the job and although he took them down into the second division, he quickly rebuilt and brought them charging back into the first division with some of the most exciting football I saw during my lengthy time as the Manchester United reporter for the Manchester Evening News.

Now history has repeated itself and it has taken three managers to fill the huge gap left by the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. First up for the job as Fergie’s replacement was David Moyes but good results did not come quickly enough for the hierarchy at Old Trafford and he was sacked barely a year into the job. United then went for the much more experienced Louis van Gaal but this was a real disaster with good results eluding him and the fans dismayed by the dull boring football the Dutchman introduced. So he was also sacked to make way for the controversial Jose Mourinho. We all held our breaths as the lively Portuguese began to fashion a team, eventually producing a side which last week pulled off a smash and grab performance against Southampton to win the League Cup.

That was a moment that cemented the authority of Mourinho and signalled a successful appointment at the third time of asking. As I say, third time successful. United have finally got it right and I see the Cup victory as the turning point in the Reds’recovery. I think we can say United are back in business in the big time. It should not be too long before United are once again competing on a regular basis for the big prizes, a force in football to be reckoned with once again and playing the kind of attractive game that made them famous the world over.

The secret of their success has been based on goals, as it was when Docherty was in charge and he had a free-scoring forward line built on Stuart Pearson as the main striker but backed up by Lou Macari and a couple of scoring wingers in Gordon Hill and Steve Coppell. It was bold buccaneering football and Mourinho has adopted a similar policy with Zlatan Ibrahimovic proving an inspired choice at centre forward. The Swede has been a revelation. Most people thought he was past it after plying his trade around Europe but the player has brought a flow of goals that reached a peak last Sunday when he scored

twice to help beat Southampton 3-2.

The Reds were in fact outplayed in parts of the game and they needed their inspirational striker to snatch victory from a resilient opponent. I see Ibrahimovic as a latter-day Eric Cantona. Like the Frenchman, he is carrying United to a certain extent and has certainly given the team a focus with his style as well as his scoring. Like Cantona, he has an extraordinary conceit which of course is required if you are to be an inspirational striker. Zlatan is certainly not shy and after the Cup Final which his second goal three minutes from the end of normal time proved the winner compared himself to a lion. He said : « I am an animal. I feel like a lion. I don’t want to be a lion, I am a lion. »

Asked whether he meant he possessed the hunger of a lion the Swedish star said : « The lion is born a lion. It means I am a lion. I feel in good shape. I train hard. People who know me from the locker room know that I train very hard. I have an objective every season I go into. And to reach that objective I need to train hard and I need to suffer when I train. I am from the old school where they work hard and get what they get from doing the hard work, not like the new school where it is easy to get what you want », he explained.

I say explained but Ibra is becoming as difficult to understand as Cantona did when he talked about the seagulls following the trawler. Perhaps the mystical talk is part and parcel of being an exceptional footballer. Ibrahimovic is relatively late on the scene. Cantona was only 26 when he arrived at Old Trafford and he had some youthful players around him like David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt. He gave them a football education while Ibrahimovic at the age of 35 has a totally different group around him. Most of experienced players but the Swede still managed to coax them into a team which has bought Mourinho time. And it is time that the Portuguese super manager will not waste as he brings Manchester United back into the elite group of English clubs.



David Meek