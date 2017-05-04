News, Views, Propaganda And People Democracy

In the wake of the World Press Freedom Day, I believe it is foremost up to the journalists and préposés of the various local mass media organizations to come out, without fear and favour, and tell us how free and independent they really are? At a time when the notion of Separation of Powers for the healthy running of democracy of the people, by the people and of the people is really becoming almost a cliché, the voiceless and lesser Gods of society have only the Press/Media and the opinion leaders to save them from injustice and tyranny. A tyranny which many intellectuals and elite find at par with their own status quo agenda, except for using freedom of expression to further reinforce that tyranny of the mighty against the most vulnerable. Or, for the sake of being merely trendy with some notions or ideologies/ideals.

How many in the media would dare tell us that their real problem is not simply about freedom of information but more about the 'inner structures' within and around them that prevent or encourage them to often convert news into propaganda or for agenda setting? In the name of business, cultural, personal affinities and interests. For instance, when same people are invariably brought in to act as opinion leaders on any subject, without least fact checking about their credibility, independence and objectivity. As observers/specialists or through preset interviews.

As mere mortal among the countless citizens who often have a different reading of the realities of our society through up, close and personal experiences, I tend to find the omnipresence in our media outlets of those self-appointed leaders/specialists and 'jack of all trades' with their 'templated' speculative outlook of society quite repulsive and harmful to the healthy growth of our democracy. Certainly we could dare for more genuine inclusive approach through an intellectually and culturally more diversified public opinion sphere.

How often and easy some find it to play that game of grand master of the public opinion sphere. It seems never ending! For the nth time ... on the Labour Day, with an endless gift for mere speculations about politics from the comfort of their chairs and using just their 'accent… circonflexe ' and rhetorics to make all of us look like dumb followers. When in fact these ‘grand masters’ of public opinion are often none other than mere turncoats and opportunists who always end up on top of the pile (or shit) whatever the government in place.

In such circumstances, no doubt, we need to take very seriously what the President of the defunct USEP said on the World Press Freedom Day: « La plus grande menace à la liberté d'expression existe souvent plus dans les salles de rédaction qu'à l'extérieur! »

Est-ce qu'une telle déclaration ne doit pas nous interpeller? Especially, in a context when populism is on the rise worldwide because of the deep revolt of the silent majority against the status quo establishments, post-truth and fake news reinforced through mass media and mercenary journalism?

When I see how conveniently and free of charge the looters and liars of the past are the VVIPs of public opinion sphere through mass media and radios today, I wonder what recourse the mass has to express his anger, disgust and thirst for true change and social justice? If not by joining the demagogically populist bandwagon of the likes of Marine Le Pen or Donald Trump? Can we blame them for that just from the height of our elitist or intellectual pedestal? And why should they care about our clever rationalization when they perceive only lies and manipulation behind our endeavours?

Mark my word, if we do not question our values, ethics and agenda/motivation, nothing will change for lepep and the wider society. However much we change the media or freedom of expression laws and free access to information, it's above all a matter of ethics and integrity.

After lawyers and politicians, it seems the day of reckoning is for the mass media and intellectuals now. Simply because if elite politicians, mainstream media/selective opinion leaders, lawyers and other professionals are in league to conveniently manufacture 'truth out of lies', then forget about a better and more just society.

Notre monde est devenu plus dangereux, pas à cause des bombes et des technologies mais bien plus à cause de cette capacité inouïe qu'on a développée à fabriquer du vrai avec du faux!

Surtout par rapport à la politique ... et la religion.

Ceci est mon humble observation. La presse demeure le dernier rempart des sans-voix contre la tyrannie des puissants. Ne la laissez pas être accaparée par ceux qui ont déjà tout accaparé! Merci.