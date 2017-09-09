NEWSLETTER - ME SATYAJIT BOOLELL : « Le DPP fait partie de l'exécutif non politique »

Me Satyajit Boolell, Directeur des poursuites publiques (DPP), a tenu à apporter plus d'éclaircissements sur ses responsabilités selon la Constitution. Dans sa dernière Newsletter, il fait référence au livre du juriste Milan Meetarbhan, Constitutional Law of Mauritius, pour rappeler l'indépendance du DPP et aplanir les doutes sur le fait que le DPP fait partie de l'exécutif et non du judiciaire.

« The DPP is part of the Executive, and not the judiciary. Nobody doubts, or disputes this proposition. If there was any doubt, this was put to rest by the Judicial Committee of the Privy council in its decision of Mohit v DPP (2006 UK PC 20) », a-t-il fait ressortir. Me Satyajit Boolell soutient que le DPP fait partie de l'exécutif non politique, au même titre que la Public Service Commission, la Disciplined Forces Services Commission et l'Electoral Supervisory Commission. Le DPP indique que ces institutions ne sont redevables à l'Assemblée nationale uniquement que pour les questions budgétaires. Le DPP est, lui, redevable envers le public à travers le système judiciaire.

Me Satyajit Boolell avance ainsi que le DPP ne peut être « contaminé politiquement » afin de garder son indépendance et son autonomie. « It flows naturally from this state of affairs that there ought to be no political contamination of theses institutions, so as to ensure their autonomy and independance. This is also why the Mauritian DPP cannot be compared to his counterpart in the UK. The UK Attorney General oversees the DPP's duties. In Mauritius, the DPP is independant. He acts himself, or through his officers to whom he delegates his powers » soutient-il. Me Satyajit Boolell tient ainsi à ce que la distinction soit faite entre l'exécutif politique et l'exécutif non politique et que le DPP « n'est sujet à aucune directive d'une tierce personne ou d'une institution dans l'exercice de ses fonctions ».