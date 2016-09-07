Nicaragua: A “Jealous Revolutionist” In Power

Nicaragua is a small country in Central America with a little over six million people, also known as the 2nd most impoverished country in Latin America, with a long history of civil wars, covered on the east by the Atlantic Ocean and on the west by the Pacific ocean and with a lake of over 8, 624 km2.

Nicaragua experienced an armed revolution in the 70s to overthrow the Dynasty of the Somoza´s family who had governed the country for the last 40 years, and in the 80s to overthrow the revolution that overtook the power from Somoza in 1979. From 1985-1990, Daniel Ortega coordinated the Government of National Reconstruction; this is considered Daniel Ortega’s first time in the presidential seat.

In 1990, Nicaragua had its first democratic election in which over 23 small political parties join forces to form the National Opposition Union (UNO for its acronyms in Spanish) to run against Ortega’s party, the Sandinista National Revolution Front (FSLN for the Spanish acronyms). The FSLN lost election in 1990, this finally brought peace to the country in which the newly elected president of Nicaragua, a woman by the name of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, inherited a country devastated by war, with high illiteracy, a devaluated currency and other war sequels.

The Sandinista National Liberation Front

After the 1990 presidential elections was held, Ortega postulated himself as presidential candidate in the 1996 and 2001 elections, this would be the FSLN and Ortega’s third consecutive defeat to return to power (1990, 1996, 2001). Finally after running for the 4th time since 1990, Ortega and the Sandinista National Liberation Front won the presidential elections in 2006; most of us young people back in 2006 were anxious to see what direction our country would be taking once Ortega and the FSLN socialist party was in the presidential seat with a country now living in peace, a stable economy and with a good currency.

When the FSLN got in power, because of the Sandinista armed revolution in 1979, one of the first laws abolished was the presidential consecutive reelection law; now in this new period 2006 after being off seat for 16 years they established the possibility of being reelected consecutively and indefinitely.

In 2011, while running for president for his first consecutive reelection, he named the commander in chief of the Army, General Omar Hallesvens as his vice-president running mate. This sent a strong message to the country saying he has total control over the armed forces and any uplifting from the citizens would be severely punished; his aim to totally govern the country by force did not finish with that. He also officialised the designation of active military staff in public offices, he begun to invent reasons to destitute opposition deputies from our national assemblies, deputies that were elected by popular vote are now being removed from their elected post.

Ortega’s family owns 3 major TV channels in Nicaragua, a major radio station. His wife, First Lady Comrade Rosario Murillo, exercises 50% of the presidential power. She has the power to name and destitute ministries, ambassadors and others. His kids are designated as presidential advisors in the country and his wife also participates as acting chancellor in international events with heads of states.

If all the above doesn’t surprise you, maybe we still have more to tell. Some months ago, it was noted that Ortega’s government purchased fifty T72B1 war tanks from Russia at a cost of 80 million US dollars. For most people in the country, this was a surprise because the information or decision making towards the purchase of these tanks was never discussed in the national assembly or published in any local media. We became aware of this because of news published in a Russian paper. For a small and poor country like Nicaragua, 80 million dollars is a lot, lot, lot of money to be used on armed forces since we are not at war with no one and we are considered one of the most secure country in America and the Caribbean.

The Great Canal Law

Ortega’s government and imposition of his will does not finish with that. In 2013, to our surprise, the national assembly approved the law of the Great Interoceanic Canal, law 840 in which he gave a concession of 50 years to Chinese millionaire Wang Ching and his company HKND to build a transoceanic canal and 50 years for its administration at a cost of 50 thousand billion dollars. This canal was to be finalized by 2020, but no construction has started. This law was never consulted, debated or reviewed. We got informed of this once it was already published; there is a strong opposition from Afro-descendants, Indigenous and campesinos (peasant farmers) against this canal project.

The Great Canal Law states that none of the other Nicaraguan laws would be applied in the territory that is controlled by this foreign entity (article 17 of the law 840). It also speaks about expropriation of Land and its procedures (article 12 and of law 840), building of golf courts and others. Law 840 also places as guarantee for the Chinese investment our international reserve funds.

We needed to give you a general insight of what the Nicaraguan people, including Afro-descendants and Indigenous Minority groups are living during the last years of Ortega’s and the Sandinistas regime, notice that the expropriated lands would be those of Afro-descendant and Indigenous people in the Autonomous Region of Nicaragua and also some of the campesinos.

On the 2nd of August, his running mate was officially announced in compliance with the electoral calendar. A lot of speculation was being made on who was to be his running mate, there were comments on another high ranking official of the Army, the national police commissioner and also his wife. By now I suppose you figured out who he designated as his running mate. His wife comrade Rosario Murillo was chosen by president Ortega to be his running mate for vice-president in the upcoming election of November 2016, and this decision relied solely on Ortega. Murillo is a very intelligent woman, speaks several languages, she is included in Forbes 50 most influential woman in Central America.

Critics of this decision and his government are concluding that he is preparing a family succession and the implantation of a Dynasty in Nicaragua. This is possible due to all the power his family has gathered in the country: he names one of his sons or daughters as chief Commander of the Army. The question to this would be, is this legal? The answer is that it doesn´t matter if it’s legal or not; any way they do as they please.

A saying that is becoming popular is that “Ortega was not a revolutionary, he was simply jealous of the Somoza family”.