NMH Saga: Rezistans ek Alternativ réclame des attributions élargies

Le Special Investigator sur la New Mauritius Hotels Saga, Kriti Taukoordass, nommé par la Financial Services Commission (FSC) sous les dispositions de la Financial Services Act, a entamé ses auditions depuis le début de la semaine. Après un premier tour de table auprès des institutions concernées par les transactions boursières, l’une des premières parties à être entendue a été Rezistans ek Alternativ, qui avait tiré la sonnette d’alarme au sujet de l’utilisation des contributions des employés à des fonds de pension privés pour financer l’opération de rachat d’actions de New Mauritius Hotels Ltd pour un montant de plus de Rs 1 milliard à la Bourse le 16 février 2016. Kugan Parapen et Jean-Yves Chavrimootoo, de Rezistans ek Alternativ, qui ont été entendus hier Under Protest par Kriti Taukoordass, se sont appesantis sur le fait que cette enquête doit avoir des attributions élargies et doit être également présidée par un ancien juge de la Cour suprême. Ils n’ont pas manqué de stigmatiser la démarche d’ENL Land Ltd, de Rogers & Co Ltd, et de Swan Life en vue de contrer une tentative d’OPA sur le groupe New Mauritius Hotels Ltd début 2016.

D’entrée de jeu, Rezistans ek Alternativ soutient avec force que « it is not a special investigation that was needed to enquire on the matter but a Fact Finding Committee with an ex judge of the Supreme Court acting as President. Also we maintain that said Fact Finding Committee should have enquired not only on the illegal action under the Securities Act and the Securities Takeover Rules 2010 but also under the Private Pension Scheme Act 2012 ». Ils sont également d’avis que la Financial Services Commission n’est pas exempte de tout reproche dans la NMH Saga, et la Special Investigation devra se pencher sur ce volet également.

Entrant dans le vif du sujet, Kugan Parapen établit les liens entre les différents protagonistes engagés dans la transaction à la Bourse de Maurice en soulignant à l’attention du Special Administrator que « ENL Land Ltd, Rogers and Company Ltd and Swan Life Ltd are economically related, with ENL Land Ltd having significant shareholdings in both Rogers and Company Ltd and Swan Life Ltd. In addition, those companies share common directors, notably Mr. Hector Espitalier Noel, Mr. Gilbert Espitalier Noel and Mr. Louis Rivalland. For instance, Mr. Louis Rivalland was both the Chairman of ENL Land Ltd and CEO of Swan Life Ltd when the transactions on NMH Ltd occurred on 16th February 2016. »

Le représentant de Rezistans ek Alternativ ajoute que « it is our understanding that at least one of the sellers of the blocks of shares had an agreement with another entity whereby the said seller was to give the other entity first right on any sale of block of NMH shares and we also understand that the agreed underlying price for this first right option was around Rs 29.00 ». À partir de ce détail, Kugan Parapen n’écarte pas la possibilité que le cours de New Mauritius Hotels Ltd aurait pu être manipulé pour réaliser la prime de 20% d’autant plus que durant les mois de novembre et de décembre 2016, le cours de NMH s’affichait à Rs 18 avec au moins un membre du conseil d’administration de Rogers ayant racheté des actions à ce cours à la fin de 2016.

« We demand that a full and rigorous investigation be conducted to determine whether there has been any breach pertaining to Part IX – Market Abuses of the Securities Act, and particularly to Section 114 – Market Rigging. Our understanding is that the share price of New Mauritius Hotels Ltd might have been artificially boosted such as to trigger/match the first right option price of around Rs 29.00 » , a fait comprendre Kugan Parapen en demandant au Special Investigator d’apporter des éclaircissements à la question suivante, à savoir: « Did any individual/institution artificially drive the market share price of NMH Ltd to above Rs 24.00 so that the crossing between the buyers and sellers on the 16th of February 2016 could be done at a price of around Rs 29.00? ».

Dans le second volet de la déposition, Jean-Yves Chavrimootoo est revenu sur le rôle des fonds de pension dans cette tentative de déjouer cette Hostile Bid contre le New Mauritius Hotels Ltd. « The Special investigation shall also look into whether there has been a breach of subsection (1) of Section 24 of the PSSA; that is determine whether any contribution made towards any private pension scheme under the responsibility of Swan Life Ltd has been used for any purpose other than for the interest of its beneficiaries », réclame Rezistans ek Alternativ alors que jusqu’ici, le groupe Swan a rejeté ces allégations publiquement.

En principe, l’étape des auditions des différentes parties par le Special Investigator devra être bouclée dans un délai de trois semaines et les conclusions soumises au board de la FSC au cours de la première quinzaine de mai.