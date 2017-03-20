Now America is being urged to learn from Singapore

The health care system of Singapore is the marvel of the wealthy world. The Singaporean structure does not necessarily minimize state involvement or redistribution. It minimizes direct public spending and third-party payments, while maximizing people’s exposure to what treatments actually cost. The Singaporean vision is built around personal responsibility and private spending, but also a degree of statism and paternalism that present-day American conservatism instinctively rejects.



