Now what for the medical interns?

I am usually a relatively patient person but now I feel the need to voice out, as what the current government is doing to some young Mauritians is unfair and unacceptable! Just because we do not go on riots, just because we do not wish to destabilize our country and economy does not mean that the incompetent and inefficient managers of our island, much unfortunately voted by us by the way!, can play with the lives and careers of some young graduates. For more than one year now, no new medical internship program has been initiated...This has resulted in a lengthy waiting list and with the limited supply of internship being provided, some of these graduates will probably have to wait longer according to the Ministry of Health and the Medical Council. Hence, the graduates will have to pay the price of the inefficiencies of the governing bodies, who apparently haven't realised that they have been voted to act as enablers instead of obstacles to everything, even to what used to work relatively well. What haven't these graduates gone through since the beginning of the year - they were told the recruitment process would be undertaken in February, then April, then June; then neither the Ministry of Health nor the Medical Council knew anything. Afterwards, they had to sit for an exam where the curriculum was unfit as it applied to India, then that was changed, then date and venue were uncertain, then the process was uncertain. When all was done, they learnt from the newspapers that results were out and they weren't even informed of same! Now they are back to uncertainty. Calling the Medical Council provides with the rhetoric that they know nothing and we were told to call the Ministry of Health. The latter knew nothing either and they asked to call back in January!! Sorry, but what the hell? These are young educated Mauritians, the future of our island, who spent years studying to build a career. How can the government be so irresponsible in dealing with them?

The cost of travelling by the Ministers, that we paid for, amounted to Rs 31.8 million for 5 months from July to November 2016. Should the full 245 medical graduates who passed the Pre-Registration Exam be recruited for internship, their cost to the state for 5 months would amount to around Rs 30.6 million (using a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 each), thus even less than what the Ministers’ travels are costing us! And for the medical interns, it is an investment by the state in our young professionals while we all know how the government’s travels often amount to just a depletion of our state funds. This is an additional point to support the recruitment of all the graduates who passed instead of just a percentage...and no excuse on the capacity of the hospitals to take all the interns can be accepted. Our hospitals are big enough to accommodate all the graduates who have got through the exams. When it comes to the Pre-Registration Exam for Medical Graduates to prove that they are worth the job...shouldn't we have a similar exam for the prospective Ministers as well from now on so they can prove to us that they are worth their jobs? Seeing the quality (or lack thereof!) of what we have, I would even bet that a large majority of them would fail miserably. And some of these are the people earning big money to be incompetent. Is there any captain on the ship to save our island and to at least get these medical graduates (all of them, not only 160!!) their long awaited internship which they already proved they deserve??