OBITUARY: Issac Joonas, the affable character

Issac Joonas was laid to rest on Sunday 9th April 2017. His death follows that of his wife who left us only a few months ago. Bhai Issac was not ill as such and had just returned home after Umrah in Mecca. He is survived by his two sons and three daughters.

Bhai Issac has departed with an important part of the early History of the Muslim traders who settled in Mauritius from Kutch. His father was working for Abdul Rahim Osman, a wealthy company practicing triangular trade between Calcutta, Rangoon and Mauritius. He was delegated by his company to take charge of the Mauritian business. Finding his new assignment an interesting one, he decided to settle here. Bhai Issac was born in Mauritius; after his secondary education, he opened a small retail shop with one door and one window in Louis Pasteur Street, Port Louis, today the headquarters of Joonas and Co Ltd, a company engaged in trade, property development and agriculture and acquiring a place among the top 100 companies of our country.

In the early years, his activity was part of that of the traders who contributed to sustain the sugar industry by supplying on credit clothing and foodstuff to the field labourers awaiting the inflow of liquidity that would come only after harvest and sale of the sugar. As a practicing Muslim, he spent quite some time looking after the Jummah Masjid and through his wife and daughter, the school for the deaf.

I will miss the occasional meeting with him over delicious tea in his office displaying colonial architecture and furniture. I will also miss his supportive comments on my articles. It is very hard to put in words the sense of loss and grief to his family and to those who have known this affable character and who was part of their own lives. The pain of his loss is too raw and too recent; however much I wish that my words would heal the pain, I realize that only time will do the job.

To those in bereavement, especially Anwar, Sarwar, Sultana, Noorjahan, Rizwana and her husband Iqbal, I would like to offer my deepest condolences and pray that Allah SWT offer the departed the best company in the hereafter.