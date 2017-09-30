OCTOBER 1 : International Day of Older Persons : Stepping into the future

This year’s theme, ‘Tapping the Talents, Contributions and Participation of Older Persons in Society’ calls for as much deep thinking as last year’s theme, ‘Take a stand against Ageism.’ True it is ageism hasn’t been eradicated nor has the combat against it ended in the course of one year. Still, while the stand we take against ageism requires a permanent focus we have to see this year’s theme as a continuum of what we have undertaken.

SHORT HISTORY

In a fast ageing world, old persons have emerged as a challenging segment of the population. They are seen more often wrongly as beneficiaries of services than agents contributing actively to the socio-economic development. In a bid to pay a deserved recognition to older persons the United Nations General Assembly decided in December 1990 that the Ist of October every year would mark the day of older persons where issues related to old age would be given due attention.

This year’s theme calls upon all of us, policy makers, stakeholders active in the promotion of older persons’ rights, scholars, students and the common mortal to ‘explore effective means of promoting and strengthening the participation of older persons in various aspects of social, cultural, economic, civic and political life’.

There is a tendency to consider old age as part of a declining segment of life cycle, a sickness which excludes older persons because thought to be carriers of used-up formulae, a spent force incapable of rejuvenation, a cause for loss of time. In short, irrespective of the old person’s background, their contributions to the advancement of humanity are often overlooked and underappreciated.

It is common knowledge now that people live longer and longer life expectancies challenge amount of resources available. But rather than considering old people as consumers for free it makes economic sense for practically all sectors to focus on the over 60’s. The 60’s has been opted for here because this is the point at which Mauritian nationals are entitled to the old age -non contributive pension though they would be entitled to retire at 65.

OLD PEOPLE STILL USEFUL

Old aged people make a powerful group of consumers. When offered training, in the context of life long education, in ICT, for example, many would discover an existing world they had not suspected before. The windfall gain would be the opening up of business opportunities, old people being less as receivers of welfare but more as productive participants in our economy and in our society. The experience and knowledge of an old person could open up vistas of meaningful opportunities, recycling making this process even easier. A teacher can easily convert into a producer of berries of high demand on the market. It stands to reason that an old person should be left free to opt whether to operate alone or to work in a team in his or her best interest. One should not suspect here a continued exploitation of an older person, providing the principle of decent work for a decent pay is respected.

Old people have much to give from their reservoir of intelligence, wisdom and knowledge. It’s heartening to hear that old political actors should leave the stage for emerging stars. One seasoned politician and respected trade unionist suggested it was dangerous move to call off political players categorized old, and rightly so. There is space and time which democracy provides to all. In this same vein we would not call off a qualified physician to retire. Our country has the generosity to spouse the theme tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons as we move into the future.

OPPORTUNITIES

Successive governments have incrementally provided structures for the welfare of older persons. The Prime Minister has announced the construction of two homes for the lone elderly which heralds solidarity towards those of us who deserve care. In the meantime corporate bodies, municipalities and cooperatives could provide opportunities to retired/old persons to get ‘assigned a task’ idea being their capacity is recognized, valued and used in society’s interest. This is not meant to be a threat to young job seekers as the right to work is a human right which applies to all.

But old persons should continue enjoying the fruits of old age through music and the arts, through meaningful activities over and above the monthly ‘picnic’ to the same ‘places of interest.’ In the final analysis the idea is to overcome the barriers that exclude or discriminate against older persons.

Our best wishes to the global family on this 1 of October 2017.