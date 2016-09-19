OMEGA ARK OR CALL MY BLUFF

Senior officials of Omega Ark have travelled to Mauritius allegedly to express their uneasiness following firm guarantees given by the Minister of Finance in the National Assembly to protect employment of the staff of Apollo Bramwell hospital. Mr Vickhram Kathralh, Chairman of Omega Ark Investment Plc, Gavin Kaye and Abbey King Khawajan, Chief Operating Officer and Director of the firm respectively, have stated that they won't make an issue of the Minister's statement but would wish to see matters expedited to seal the deal for the management contract of the hospital. The team travels regularly when there is a deadline to meet and to stay in pole position. It is not a team of operators but one of brokers with Mr Jerry Appleyard as their leader.

Their plea to have a meeting with the Minister of Finance had fallen upon deaf ears and to make up for it the Chairman of the company had a brief encounter with FS and the Chair of the Administrative Council of NIC HEALTHCARE LTD.

I don't know whether they have been snubbed by the Minister or their request for a meeting had been turned down. His agenda is tight as he is busy running a parallel Government with the setting up of Ministerial Committee of ten, and three task forces with responsibilities entrusted to three Controversial Ministers to monitor implementation of budgetary measures.

It is clear that the Minister and Leader of the MSM has sidelined both the leaders of PMSD and ML. Since substantial investment will flow in public utilities projects such as wastewater, energy, water it stands to reason that the Minister of Public Utilities should be the appropriate person to chair the main task force. The Minister of Finance is conveying strong signals that he is in command and control and therefore sets the agenda. After all he is PM in waiting.

However, the Omega Ark issue is an item that he is unfortunately saddled with. It won’t go and is here to stay as long as the nebulous zones hover. It is obvious that the tender for the contract awarded to the brokers for the management of Apollo Bramwell goes against Good Governance and Integrity and the Leader of Opposition was right to forcefully raise it in Parliament. The Omega Ark, which was incorporated in 2015, was set up as an Investment Holding and not as an Operating Entity. Unlike the SA company LENMED or CIELHEALTH CARE LIMITED it has no hospital management experience which is one of the prerequisites for tender allocation. Solvency rules were never met.

Experts in allocation of contracts are adamant to maintain that the award has been made under false pretenses. Some argue forcefully it was tailor-made.

The public has a right to be apprised of the value of the leasehold land and building based on valuation report and as to why Omega Ark was given special treatment. The public should also be made aware of the various elements of the Request for Proposal (RFP) which clearly demanded historical expertise together with a strong balance sheet to further this hospitality business. None of these have been validated at the time of award. Omega Ark is a mere holding with a minimal seed capital in waiting to acquire assets and operations with a view to disposing them to make a quick margin!! We should ask ourselves whether the award was transparent or solely based on the consideration?? Has the solvency of Omega Ark been gauged vis-à-vis other players on the market?? Why should it reserve the right to acquire when its objective is to deliberately depreciate the book value of the assets?

Since CIELHEALTH CARE LIMITED submitted a comprehensive draft valuation and Due Diligence Report why was its request for proposal sidelined despite meeting all the Criteria. Fortis Clinique Darne is a subsidiary of Ciel healthcare and is run by top management and meet Key Performance Indicators.

Government has favored brokers who have outbid with a procrastinating stratagem that leads to undue costs and negotiations whilst simultaneously gauging interests from initial bidders. It is obviously a flagrant case of ‘TRIANGAGE’ LéGAL . Omega Ark promised to deposit Rs 2.2 billion in an Escrow account. When and where ? Neither here nor there? Since Good Governance and Integrity reporting can indeed be a selective and arbitrary decision this is a safeway for unscrupulous brokers to make a quick buck. It's a classical example of going under the hammer at a free fall price.