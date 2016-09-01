Omrane or the horror of war

Every child who comes into the world has the right to love and care. Isn’t it distressing to see that millions of children are being deprived of this? War is making their lives miserable while a whole world is witnessing the situation helplessly or even indifferently. Insane wars or acts of terrorism are inflicting untold sufferings on innocent children. Only one word can describe it: sinful.

Blinded by hatred, hostility and selfishness, people are fighting, nobody is sure for what exactly, with sophisticated weapons in Syria and elsewhere, harming children who have absolutely nothing to do with war. Every child who is dying or injured for life, made homeless or orphaned as the direct result of a sinister war comes with the message that war is ugly and unjustified. In war, victims are wounded for a lifetime, buildings and infrastructure destroyed, the environment devastated and national heritage annihilated. Great loss is involved. There’s nothing to gain.

Landmines symbolise the cruelty people are capable of. Millions have to undergo amputations and are abandoned to live a wretched life. Even children get blown up or severely wounded.

War is unnecessary if you think about it because in a modern world there are other options and possibilities to find a way out of conflict, like mediation or constructive consultations. Because of war in various countries, our world is regressing. Most certainly, wilful and savage destruction of lives cannot be considered a progress in human affairs.

The innocent children of war remind us that we are failing, as adults, in our mission on earth. Instead of ensuring children’s safety and security and giving them a peaceful and harmonious environment, adults are rendering their lives chaotic by killing their parents and close ones and depriving them of basic needs. This triggers the questions: What kind of world are we leaving for our children? What kind of future are we building for them?

Omrane is just one who is suffering. Before him, Aylan suffered and died. Millions of children are living in fear and suffering far from the eyes of others. Somewhere it’s an injustice to these children. War is making the world a dangerous place for them. It’s unfortunate.

Children are today illegally serving as soldiers in armed conflict in several countries like Afghanistan, Colombia, India, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Pakistan, Thailand, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Those most likely to be recruited are the poor, the displaced, the uneducated and those living in combat zones. They are forcibly enrolled or cleverly manipulated with promises of food, clothing and shelter.

A grand total of $3,228,000,000,000 is the price for fighting terror and protecting the United States (Newsweek, Sept 12, 2011). So much money is going down the drain. Just imagine some of this money being used for more fruitful purposes, like helping malnourished children, combating diseases, alleviating poverty and providing education and homes to children of the world. Wouldn’t the world have been a better place?

However, all we can do is pray that war, wherever it’s happening, comes to an end someday, so that children are given back what they deserve the most: happiness. There is a need to protect children from evil because it’s not only God’s will but also because nothing in the world tastes better than children’s sweet words.

Omrane symbolises the trauma of war.

It’s the Dark Age.