If you adjust GDP for the fact that Japan’s population has been shrinking slightly in recent years, because of its low birth rate, then its GDP growth per capita has “grown at roughly the same rate as the United States … Indeed, if you look at GDP per worker then Japan has “actually had the highest rate of GDP growth among G7 countries since 2000”.



https://www.ft.com/content/f5a959a6-7ac6-11e6-b837-eb4b4333ee43