If you can serve your master
without being servile;
if you can humbly bow
but not kowtow;
if you can genuflect
in respectful submission
and not conflate this
with prostration for
gaining undue privilege;
if you can be a radical
rightly wanting to change
the order of things
and ride out the charge,
unjustified, of being aligned
to pure devilry
and skulduggery
of leviathan proportions;
if you can apply to yourself
the proprieties that you deem
to be universal values;
if on the spectrum of hubris
and humility
you can resist the pressure
and impulsion to veer
to the ignoble end,
then perhaps the world
will be in safe hands.