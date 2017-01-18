If you can serve your master

without being servile;

if you can humbly bow

but not kowtow;

if you can genuflect

in respectful submission

and not conflate this

with prostration for

gaining undue privilege;

if you can be a radical

rightly wanting to change

the order of things

and ride out the charge,

unjustified, of being aligned

to pure devilry

and skulduggery

of leviathan proportions;

if you can apply to yourself

the proprieties that you deem

to be universal values;

if on the spectrum of hubris

and humility

you can resist the pressure

and impulsion to veer

to the ignoble end,

then perhaps the world

will be in safe hands.