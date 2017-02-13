OPEN LETTER TO ABHAY THAKUR, HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA : Objecting to the transformation of Mauritius into a Petroleum Hub

Dear Honourable High Commissioner,

We, inhabitants of different regions of Mauritius and the Mauritian diaspora, regrouped within different NGOs and the social media, would like to share with you our grievances, following several press articles published recently. It came to our attention that our Finance Minister has requested from the Indian government an additional financial support in the form of a grant amounting to USD 200 million (MUR 7 billion) to finance projects to develop the port, including, but not limited to, transforming Mauritius into a Petroleum Hub. Paradoxically, at the same time, India unveiled the world’s largest solar power plant.

We also take note of the ever-growing interest of Indian companies, for instance, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, to set up a Petroleum Terminal in Mauritius, with the view of enhancing supply locally and re-exporting petroleum products from Mauritius to Indian Ocean Islands and Mainland Africa.

In light of the above, we would like to affirm our strong opposition towards any project linked to the development of the port - oil refinery, petroleum bunkering and aviation fuel pipeline from the port to the airport:

· for which there is no feasibility study;

· which would increase the carbon impact on our global atmosphere and;

· which may be a potential threat to the environment causing irreversible damages, for example, an environmental emergency caused by a large-scale oil-spill hitting our coastline.

These activities generate profits for the investors and create some direct jobs but the social costs are almost ignored in the impact assessment (when there is one) and are merely passed on to the inhabitants and the State. These projects present high opportunity costs and are not crucial for the socio-economic development of Mauritius, bearing in mind that the island remains vulnerable to climate change.

Furthermore, we note that India has initiated a huge project known as the National Initiative for a Green India and that the project comprises a holistic view of greening and focuses on multiple ecosystem services. In addition, India’s Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) released in September 2015 and submitted for the Paris COP21 Climate Agreement aimed to achieve about 40% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel based energy resources by 2030.

Not to be outdone, for Mauritius, in line with the Maurice Ile Durable vision, “the target is to achieve by 2025 about 35% self-sufficiency in terms of electricity supply through a progressive increase in the use of renewable energies…”. “The above targets are ambitious and will pose a number of challenges to decision makers in their future strategic choices.”

Sharing common goals with Mother India, we, citizens of Mauritius, would be forever thankful to the Indian government if the grant amounting to USD 200 million, earmarked by our Finance Minister, to finance projects to develop the port could instead be channeled towards the transfer of technologies from India to help Mauritius achieve its 2025’s Renewable Goals which will benefit the whole nation and help Mauritius to invest in renewable sources of energy rather that fossil fuels.

For instance, we have in mind the MUR 12.7 billion offered by India in the form of a grant which was initially earmarked for the Heritage City project, but fortunately, good sense has prevailed and it will now be used to finance major projects of immediate public interest, including the Metro Express project and the construction of some 1,000 social housing.

Being a country which is growingly reliable on tourism, we are proud and thankful that Bollywood chooses Mauritius as a privileged film location. We would be even prouder to say tomorrow that India has put all its political and economic weight into the balance to power the energy shift of Mauritius and help in the preservation of our fragile ecosystem.

In order to reaffirm our determination to continue our fight, we would like to bring to your attention that between 2006 and 2015, thousands of brave Mauritians, from very diverse horizons, having at heart the preservation of their Motherland stood together, relentlessly, against a MUR 6 billion project of an 110mw coal-fired powered plant. This project was an unsolicited bid of The (Mauritius) CT Power Ltd, having as partners: TATA Consulting Engineers Ltd and Shapporji Pallonji Co. Ltd. During the 2014’s electoral campaign this project was an important issue that did contribute to the severe defeat of the former government. The project was ultimately cancelled by the Cabinet in March 2015.

We are expecting your collaboration by relaying this letter to the Ministry of External Affairs of India and any other relevant parties you deem appropriate. We trust that you will give utmost importance to our letter because we rely on your devotion for the advancement of our nations’ common welfare.

Water, Wind, Sun are sources of life… Oil is death!

13th February 2017