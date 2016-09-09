OPEN LETTER TO HONOURABLE SOODHUN : ‘Intellectual’ Baseness

Dear Sir,

It is with deep shock that I have watched a video of you threatening pilgrims (most organisers are also pilgrims) with jail in case of indiscipline. It is with even deeper disbelief and mounting anger that I have seen you insinuate that people who have died last year, in the tragic accident in Makkah, would have evaded their deaths had they been more disciplined. I ask you this: how can you be so sure? As far as we know, you went there after the tragedy and were not an eye witness as you have claimed to be regarding the bomb attack in Madina earlier this year.



You declared in the said video that pilgrims should not have expected to have their accomodation on the doorstep of the Holy Mosque. Pilgrims have never asked for same, nor have they asked to have them housed in one hotel. Pilgrims had never asked to have a Minister go make arrangements personally. There is an institution for that, called the ICC, which is supposedly in charge of such arrangements, with experienced Hajj organisers. I ask you this: what is the role of the ICC if at every turn of Hajj planning, you are the one who takes the lead instead of letting people who are experienced in the matter do the jobs for which they have been appointed? Do organisers who have been able to accommodate pilgrims with less than 45 minutes walking distance to the Holy Mosque for scores of years have to comply with you because you are a Minister, who has nothing to do with the affiliation of the ICC, who has hijacked their job? Have you suddenly acquired the wealth of experience that these people have gathered over the years? Have you at least availed of the contacts that these people have nurtured over the years to provide pilgrims with the best accomodation in the best conditions possible?

If we are to trust all your trips to Saudi Arabia, all your reported meetings with highest officials and all-smiling photos of you in the garb of your hosts, then yes, all Mauritian pilgrims should have deserved to get accomodation with the Holy Mosque at their doorstep as a lot of them normally do through some organisers; yes, there should not have been any cause for indiscipline and yes, they are entitled to voice out their complaints. Not everyone “fer politik” in the name of religion like you are accusing people to do via Facebook photos and posts. Only people who are insecure of their own worth fall to such ‘intellectual’ baseness.

As a Mauritian, I request your colleagues and you to stick to your jobs that we, citizens, have voted you in for and let whatever organisations set-up and funded by the government to do theirs. I request all of you not to interfere in them only because you share the same religious community. I also request you to please stop using religion as a means to your political progress. Contrary to the belief of political parties, yours included, you are not responding to the public’s demand in doing so, you are merely reinforcing the fact that it is high time such an archaic type of politics be eradicated.

Respectfully yours.