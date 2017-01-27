Open letter to the medical profession and the Right Honorable Minister of Health and Quality of life

A lot has been said and written about the private medical practice (PMP) being done by medical specialists and consultants working in government medical institutions. Many previous Ministers of Health have not been able to put order in this thorny problem of PMP. The present Minister of Health, Dr. Anwar Husnoo, who is a medical specialist, is in a better position to find appropriate solutions. As however complicated problems are, there is always a solution. One only needs to increase one’s level of consciousness and solution will be forthcoming. In this article I shall give solutions to the problem of PMP being undertaken by government medical specialists in private clinics.

Putting order in the PMP is a herculean task which could only be resolved if all stakeholders come to terms with the present situation in the first place for improvement. Vested interests in the PMP is known to one and all, specially to medical doctors. At present doctors working in government medical Institutions have a decent salary which is more than enough to care for a family!

The root cause of abuse in private medical practice (PMP) is greed , this insatiable thirst to accumulate as much money and material wealth as possible. All this is of limited value. If you insist to have wealth, then do so by considering:

1.Wealth as health

2.Wealth as success

3.Wealth as courage

4.Wealth as friendship

5.Wealth as skill

6.Wealth as dignity

7.Wealth as true fame

8.And finally, wealth as financial gain and material acquisitions should come last!

Should you insist to be greedy, do so by all means. Be greedy to give maximum care for patients you are treating. When a patient is free from any physical or mental pain, the reward for the doctor is immediate and priceless! Financial reward should be a secondary matter.

In a utopian society, private and public medical practice should be a distinct entity. Worldwide this is not possible. The solutions to PMP being performed by medical specialists working in Government medical institutions in private clinics are simple:

1. The right to private medical practice is a privilege which is given by the Honorable Minister of Health. It appears that since 2013, no official letter has been issued to newly appointed medical specialists/consultants. Practically all of them are indulging in private practice! Those who opt not to do PMP are given a monthly allowance as recommended by the PRB.

2. Officially, the MOH should inform medical specialists that they are allowed to do PMP only after working hours that is prior to 09 00 am and after 04 00 pm.

3. The Directors of all private medical clinics should ensure that no government medical specialist are found in the clinic between 09 00 am to 04 00 pm.

4. Patients often with their own free will, consult a doctor working in government medical institutions and in the private clinic as well. This raises a problem of ethics and result in conflict of interests. These cases need to be handled with great diligence.

I conclude by wishing the Right Honorable MOH to find solution to this chronic problem of PMP undertaken by medical specialists/consultants. I have suggested some solutions. The MOH should take appropriated and drastic disciplinary measures against medical officers who fail to abide by the rules enumerated in the previous paragraphs.

All stakeholders should always consider what is best for the benefit of all patients.