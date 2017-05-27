OPEN LETTER TO OUR PRIME MINISTER : Beyond the broad paternalistic comments on our sovereignty…

Having already been duped with regard to the Chagos and having lost the largest part of our territory, and with it the immense potential it would have given Mauritius in its quest to develop its “Blue Economy” for our future generations, the population is today extremely concerned with regard to the planned infrastructural development by the government of India and “under their control” (why under their control?) as agreed by your government, in Agalega.

What is of particular interest and what one fails to understand is why can't your government lift the veil of secrecy on and around this major project by simply providing to the public the details of whatever negotiations has and is being conducted, mutually-beneficial objectives, details of the project and its implementation, the employment opportunities for Mauritius, the tangible economic, social, environmental and political benefits to our country, the source and conditions attached to its financing as well as the terms and conditions of any related bilateral agreement with the government of India?

It is surely not a sign of arrogance on the part of the Mauritian population to be vigilant, concerned, if not worried and requesting the utmost transparency and clarity (in a language we can all understand) from our government with regard to this historic decision and development of major significance which is bound to have a severe impact on the level of surveillance and security in the region and serious consequences in geo-political and economic terms.

Our future well-being and that of our children largely depends on your decision, today.

So, please provide us with a bit more than some broad paternalistic and calming comments such as “Pa trakase pou nou souverennte!”