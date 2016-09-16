Our Inspiring Teacher – Mr. C. K. Ramessur

We are the products of a thankfully bygone educational system, one where our future was heavily dependent on a rank, a rank determined by exams taken at 11 years old. Even though the two years preceeding the dreaded CPE exams were tough, we were greatly fortunate to have been guided by a man who defines the word teacher. Our teacher, our “Monsieur”. Where do we begin, what do we tell, which memories do we share from the treasure chest full of them?

Rewind to January 1992, we are in the school yard, waiting for the headteacher to announce who is going in what section. We are forty to join Section A, and are in anticipation to meet our new teacher. He comes in, tidying his wavy hair carrying his helmet. This is a scene that we will come to see daily for the next two years for our teacher rode a hip motorbike. Over the two years, we were guided through a loaded curriculum with hard work, inspiration and encouragement. If we got too cocky, we were also brought back to our senses very quickly.

Our teacher was heavily involved in badminton and knew the value of sports. It was therefore no wonder that he would encourage us in various activities come the time of Sports Day. He also used sporting items as rewards to encourage us to work harder. We cannot forget the occasional visits of the then badminton coach of the Mauritian team, Mahalingam Venugopal, of Malaysian origins, to our teacher. He never failed to imbibe into us the value of hard work and determination. He made sure to equip us with the best of teachings which would prove to be the foundations of our selves, though we were not aware of it at the time. We also fondly remember our last day in primary school where we gathered around a bonfire. Emotions and excitement were at a high, we were finally leaving primary school, we would be soon heading to “college” and felt very grown up about it. How we wish we could go back to that time!

Years went by and we lost touch, we got back in touch virtually but as modern technology would have it, we would be virtually close but personally removed from each others’ lives. Until someone decided that it’s time we met again. A homecoming after thirteen years for a friend of ours, a need to get in touch with all friends, a collective enthusiasm and a general consensus that we cannot meet up without having the man who imbibed solidarity into us, present. A phone call, with a heart beating in anticipation whether or not he would remember, pleasantly surprised that he remembered us fondly and readily agreed to be part of our reunion.

This is how more that twenty of us met after 23 years (quite a few are abroad) with our teacher as our guest of honour. We were happy to see him fit, with hair gone completely white albeit with a raspier voice. We spent an evening re-connecting, reminiscing about what we then perceived as punishment but now acknowledge as part of making us who we are today, laughing at stupid things that we did, appalled by some pranks that some did. At one point, our teacher could not resist asking us to talk as if we were 10 again, and not as adults. We believe that he was proud of us and in an impromptu speech, we manage to convey our gratitude though words are not enough to describe the impact he has had on us. We went home that day feeling happy, light and hopeful; that all is not bleak in this world.

It is therefore with extreme shock that we learned of his demise merely ten days after we met him after 23 years. While we take time to accept this loss, we take it as a golden opportunity that Life gave us to express our gratitude to him and for him to see that those whom he had nurtured for two years have not forgotten what he has imbibed into us. To his wife, Indranee and his daughters, Trisha and Shania, we express our deepest sympathies. We join them in mourning, for we have not merely lost a teacher, we have lost the person who has laid the foundations for us to be who we are today. Farewell Mr. Ramessur, your teachings live on.