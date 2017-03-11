Our self-destruction

Tomorrow, it will be another 12th March. I am reminiscing about 12th March 1968. It was a rainy week; Youth Federations were busy decorating their floats and we, at the Young Farmers quarters in Phoenix, now the SARM Hall, were preparing ours to depict the role of Indian Labourers in the advancement of the country. There was hope in the air despite the January 1968 carnage. I have, with my fellow participants, one regret: the nation did not succeed in lowering the Union Jack at noon as planned.

But today, the regret is multifold. After having proved Mead and Titmus wrong and silenced the author of the overcrowded barracoon about his pessimist predictions, I was wondering whether Goldsmith was not thinking of 2017 Mauritius when he talked about “bedlam being let loose”. How else can we describe the present situation?

We have denigrated [no name please, I do not want to cross over sensitive toes] all our major Institutions and people no less than the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister are showing concern about the negative image we have built of our country. FDI has changed course to avoid Mauritius. Ministers are leaking secrets about colleagues. We do not need a fifth column. We are manufacturing all sorts of gates with the collaboration of people who have morals of stray cats. Our Agencies of Social Control are taking a battering.

Instead of encouraging well wishers to save us by criticism, we are inviting them to ruin us with praise. Our leading lights, those that incubated ideas and showed us the path to the gates of the Newly Industrialised Countries have faded. Our children will find with disgust that some sane feeble voices, [that of George Chung, for instance] have been drowned by the braying clamours of the bad people and the appalling silence of good people.

Are we realizing how painfully we created our flattering image and how easily we are all destroying it? Are we conscious how long it will take to regain the fame we have nearly destroyed? Could we humbly make a wish for this coming Independence day: let us stop the self-destruction.



Dawood Auleear