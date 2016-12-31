I overheard you say you didn’t like The marks that life has left on you “But”, I whispered to the doorframe “Aren’t we trying to do the same? To leave marks onto life?” Ideally We draw on each other’s faces We on life’s, life on ours So that ideally, we’ll stand At the end of the day’s play Two proud kids eye to bright eye Felt pens in trickster hands And smile at the mess we’ll have made And all the walls we’ll have unblanked And all the beauty of our crumbling towers See them dust down on your cheeks – the touch! – the colors!

