I overheard you say you didn’t like
The marks that life has left on you
“But”, I whispered to the doorframe
“Aren’t we trying to do the same?
To leave marks onto life?”
Ideally
We draw on each other’s faces
We on life’s, life on ours
So that ideally, we’ll stand
At the end of the day’s play
Two proud kids eye to bright eye
Felt pens in trickster hands
And smile at the mess we’ll have made
And all the walls we’ll have unblanked
And all the beauty of our crumbling towers
See them dust down on your cheeks – the touch! – the colors!