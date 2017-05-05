PARENT-TEACHER ASSOCIATIONS : In the name of Transparency

The purpose of this article is to enlighten parents on the anomalous situation prevailing in some Parent-Teacher Associations, mostly in public schools, where pupils are being deprived of leisure and recreational activities, and other non curricular activities, aimed at developing our children’s personality, to face the new challenges awaiting them on their journey.

Can we as parents accept that? No.

Here are important things parents need to know about their PTA.

1. Funds contributed by parents for their children at school - pupils - are to be spent on pupils and not on other school matters such as repair works, salaries or equipment.

As a registered association, a PTA must spend its funds only in furtherance of its objects. This is provided by the Registration of Association Act 1978.

The objects of a PTA are to promote the welfare of pupils, as sole beneficiaries.

Funds spent on painting, renovation and such other works, while they may be necessary for maintaining school premises, benefit mainly the “owners” of the school, who make savings on such works and whose building increases its worth.

When such things happen, the pupils (who are temporary users of the school,) become only accessory beneficiaries of PTA funds, whilst they should in fact be the main and the sole beneficiaries, according to the objects of the association.

School grants

In public schools the Ministry of Education always caters for such school matters by giving grants.

2. Are some PTAs departing from their objectives?

To fulfil it’s objects a PTA must provide pupils with leisure, recreational activities, sports etc, that is to say things benefitting them solely and directly.

Why then do some PTAs, in public schools, prefer to spend their funds on such school matters instead of spending these funds on T-the pupils?

Is it a matter of mere ignorance or could there be some “unauthorised business” going on? Both are disquieting!!!

According to the rules laid down by the Ministry, the Head of the school makes an application for specific projects. For example: repairing a hall, painting a classroom, purchasing facilities equipment etc.

The Ministry issues the grants specifying the particular projects for which they are issued and specifying the grants, which are issued.

You Should Be Concerned - It’s Your Money After All!!

There are instances where, in their final accounts, some PTAs ask their members to approve the list of expenses incurred by the association for the same projects, without mentioning the specific grants received for each specific project.

Members are made to approve those items of expenditure in full amount without knowing and without being able to check the exact amount of grants received from the ministry for each item of expenditure.

So, there are risks that a project may have been realised entirely with PTA funds and the corresponding grants do not appear as a received amount in the final accounts of the association.

Where do those grants go therefore? That is something we need to find out!!!

It is generally hard to assess WHAT exact amounts have really been invested in maintenance works that have been carried out. (This substantiates paragraph 2 above).

At the Annual assembly of members, who will be able to check whether it is in fact 20,000 rupees that have been spent in a particular renovation work, instead of for example, 60,000 rupees, that are now being claimed in the final accounts of the association?

The worrying fact is that there are cases where those accounts are tendered to the members at the sitting of the assembly, on the spur of the moment itself, (and quickly approved) instead of being posted at least one week prior to the meeting, as the law requires.

Some PTAs say that parents don’t bother to read. May be!, or things like - “They don’t understand”. Could be!

3. How Can Parents Be Informed? After All It’s Their Right.

A. Parents should ask their PTA to post on their notice board the monthly:

(a) Itemised expenses, and very importantly the grants received or remaining in respect of each item, and

(b) The bank statements of accounts with regards to the management of PTA funds.

B. Ask that PTAs keep two separate accounts from which funds cannot be inter transferred. One for PTA funds and the other one solely for grants from ministry.

And very importantly, that this information be provided in clear, simple language. So that Everybody understands!

Remember: The law makes it compulsory for associations to maintain books and make them available for inspection by their members.

4. Finally Parents may wish to know that:

They are not compelled to be a member of the PTA of their children's school. If they are already a member they are free to stop being a member by ceasing to pay the annual contribution to the association.

