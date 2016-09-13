PA(thetic) Heritage

Could someone please find the on/off switch and smash it for good? Mauritian politics has turned into an ugly show of backpedalling, leaving the rest of us plebs wondering where we are heading to… ‘Heritage City Revived’ or ‘Heritage City Reconsidered’? With members of the same government and political party visibly at daggers drawn over this controversial project which will obviously have huge financial implications for a tiny island like ours, it is high time to be worried…extremely worried to say the least. However, this is only symptomatic of a government which has lost its bearings.

The press conference given by the Prime Minister yesterday was yet another show of the arrogance that power brings. It was the perfect example of how power corrupts, blinds, makes one out of touch with reality and makes one assume that one is above everything. So, the Prime Minister thinks it is normal for his son to take over soon. It is perfectly logical since the Constitution says so surely and therefore the population has to accept this decision…is it so? Although nothing can stop the son from inheriting the throne of power legally, morally, this poses an enigma. Is it what people really voted for in 2014?

Well, the Sun dynasty has to go on, by hook or by crook, whether it is moral or not. Remember the adage: ‘Moralite napa ranpli vant’. Having a sense of ethics is non-commensurate with the thirst for the holy grail of governing this country. The Sun dynasty has to perpetuate its fading rays despite the dark clouds of pessimism that have gripped the nation. Yet, some can still have their cake and eat it. Nepotism cruelly reminds us commoners that we are considered as meek and silent bystanders, witnessing the dignity of our nation being eroded as the dynasty goes on prospering, although the entrance to the centre stage is through the back door! What a way for the mighty sun to show its almighty impact! Glory to the lord of the back door? Does not sound too illustrious, all of a sudden!

So, this is a sad indictment of the bleak times ahead, which reminds me of a very famous verse from the Bhagavad Gita:

‘Yada yada hi dharmasya glanirbhavati bharata

Abhythanamadharmasya tadatmanam srijamyaham

Paritranaya sadhunang vinashay cha dushkritam

Dharmasangsthapanarthay sambhabami yuge yuge’

The translation is: ‘Whenever there is decay of righteousness, O Bharata,

And there is exaltation of unrighteousness, then I Myself come forth

For the protection of the good, for the destruction of evil-doers,

For the sake of firmly establishing righteousness, I am born from age to age.’

Where is our saviour? Who will deliver us from this infernal cycle of nepotism and bad governance? Maybe a look at a mirror holds the answer…the reflection of the mirror remains powerful and the unquestionable truth.