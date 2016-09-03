PATRICK MERVEN : A day of mixed emotions, a déclaré James Winks

La réalisation d’un doublé par les temps qui courent est signe d’une journée réussie pour tout entraîneur, mais Patrick Merven et les siens vont certainement ressentir comme un goût d’inachevé en ce qu’il s’agit de ce 22e acte. Certes, il y a eu les victoires de Kentucky Bluegrass et Sir Earl Grey mais la déconvenue de The Tripster aux mains de Blow Me Away a pesé de tout son poids au sein de l’entraînement Merven samedi dernier.

« It’s been really a day of mixed emotions. Obviously The Tripster was very disappointing but I must say that it’s probably the first time that he has been tested against good horses and unfortunately he didn’t come up trumps. In that sense, he has been disappointing but I had two winners, a second and a third so the good outweighed the bad for sure today ». James Winks, bien que déçu par la prestation de The Tripster, n’a pas voulu chercher d’excuses à sa monture pour expliquer la défaite sans appel de cette dernière. Pourtant, le petit sprinter de Patrick Merven avait marqué les esprits lors de ses deux premiers engagements, mais il semblerait que la passe de trois n’était pas pour lui samedi dernier.

« He didn’t begin as good as he can and I was going to have to kill him up the hill to get in the lead. Since Blow Me Away was going at a good tempo, I was very happy to be where I was and he was very relaxed for once in the race so it was a very good sign. What worried me though was that Blow Me Away got stronger in the last 400-500m and my horse came off the bridle very quickly which I was not really expecting. But it’s no good dwelling on the past : he’s been beaten and they all get beaten one day. Hopefully, we can go back to the drawing board and he can bounce back. There was no excuse for him today, he just got beaten by a better horse ».

Heureusement, l’entraînement Merven disposait d’autres chances de briller, et Kentucky Bluegrass n’a ainsi commis point d’erreur dans l’épreuve d’ouverture. « I was confident with Kentucky Bluegrass as he’d been working well and I believe he could probably win in a Benchmark 31. He came out well and it was good he got the result as he was training well for Patrick. Obviously, he raced in the 1000m the last time where he ended second so he’s a very consistent horse and it’s good to have a horse on this kind of form at the stable ».

« Jullidar will be difficult to beat »

Et que dire de Sir Earl Grey, qui s’est à nouveau balader sur 1500m bien qu’il venait tenter sa chance à un échelon supérieur ? « Honestly, Sir Earl Grey surprised me today. I knew he would win but I did not think he would win that good. He’s getting better after each race and he’s a very nice horse. He’s very progressive but we won’t rush him this season, we’ll probably keep him on 1500m or a mile but he can definitely become a top grade horse ». Après deux prestations très abouties de la part du gris, on voit mal qui pourrait contredire l’Australien.

A bien y voir, James Winks possédait cinq chances légitimes de victoire samedi dernier avec aussi les candidatures de Moi Power et Jullidar. Si le premier nommé n’a pu renouer avec la winner’s enclosure, c’est surtout son comportement en course qui a été source de satisfaction pour son jockey, de quoi aborder plus sereinement ses futures échéances. « Moi Power raced a lot kinder with the Nicholson Bit. We probably didn’t get the result we wanted today but it’s good to know for the future that he now responds to the bridle. He was quite badly drawn lately and obviously he’s still a bit of a baby. If anything, he was one-paced today but we can now step him up to the 1600m knowing that he is going to relax and the bit will hopefully help him next time ».

Très chuchoté dans l’épreuve de clôture, Jullidar est tombé sur un surprenant Ocean Hunter, mais il affiche lui aussi des progrès satisfaisants. Son cavalier n’a d’ailleurs pas tourné autour du pot à son sujet : « Jullidar ran well but he just chased a hell of a long way out. They went real quick and he had to chase, chase, chase. He’s still got a bit of a woolly coat but he’s going to improve again. We’ll probably go 1650m with him next time and he’ll be difficult to beat ».