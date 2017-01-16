PAY HEED HON. GAYAN

Your endeavour to clean up the public medical body is superficially commendable. Nevertheless, ‘doctor bashing’ is not the way forward.

Medicine is terminally ill in Mauritius. As a retired medical leader in the UK, I always felt confrontation is futile. Trial by public opinion is damaging. You must not treat symptoms, you must cure the disease.

Politics has created this chaos. All governments since SSR have been accomplices to the mess medicine is in. Allow me to dissect this very real gangrene. Many of us recall poor SC holders magically becoming doctors in the 70s/80s. The late Hon. Badry ensured the production of soviet medics. Nothing has changed really, even under your ministerial leadership. One hears too often of Chinese specialists with no internship training. Those doctors tend to join the public service. They would most likely not gain a living in the private sector.

Furthermore, the system of promotion in public health has nothing to do with competence. It is all about years in the job. Thus, one can assume a ‘not very good’ medic ends up being a ‘non too good’ consultant, worse still a ‘very bad’ trainer to students and juniors! You must agree with my logic.

To make matters much worse, the very notion of tertiary medical education in Mauritius is tragic. All governments are culprits and deserve to be shamefully told so. I will not elaborate any further since many hundreds of young colleagues and their families are best able to share their miseries with you. The level of some junior doctors I have come across would be described in the UK as unfit to practice. There is a problem.

The UOM as the tertiary medical bulldog is farcical. The Medical Council is toothless. For example, having imposed a crass, ill-thought through CPD process council has no way of dealing with the data. Please demand your civil servants to look into this promptly. I am in no doubt you were unaware of this joke! I was made to sign a paper to certify I had met my CPD requirements for 2016. What a serious governance body council is?

As regards the current ‘debate’, I believe name calling and witch hunting is not the way forward. Believe me the private sector has got rotten eggs too!

My proposal is simple. As in the UK only a consultant with more than two years experience is entitled to private practice rights. Being a specialist is not good enough. Furthermore, should the practitioner be working in the private sector too, one has got a contractual obligation to declare this to one’s employer. One’s salaries and benefits are then adjusted accordingly. The current state of affairs has been tolerated by politics. Abuse exists. I suggest your government considers implementing legislation for future public consultants as from a given date. As for this current bunch with their fat salaries and fringe benefits such as annual leave, sick leave, passage benefits, duty free cars, pensions, they must have a good look at themselves. « Pa kapav manz banann dan de bout ». Their colleagues in full-time private practice have none of those perks.

Their livelihood depends solely on their competence!

My last few years in the UK involved 5% recurrent medical budget cuts under the Tory government. I, through service engineering and restructuring, realised the real monetary wastage in the health service. All medical leaders developed new effective ways of service delivery with less manpower. May be you should bring this visionary approach to our out-of-date medical system and mark history as a medical innovator and moderniser.

Hon. Gayan, do not yield. However lipstick and powder will not make the corpse breathe!