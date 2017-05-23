Pediatricians Say No Fruit Juice in Child's First Year

The concern is that juice offers no nutritional benefits early in life, and can take the place of what babies really need: breast milk or formula and their protein, fat and minerals like calcium. Whole fruit is “less of a pure sugar intake,” Dr. Steven Abrams said. “We want kids to learn how to eat fresh foods. If you assume fruit juice is equal to fruit, then you’re not getting that message.” In terms of sugar and calories, store-bought juice is similar to soda.



https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/22/well/family/pediatricians-say-no-frui...

