The perils of e-waste

Technological gadgets have a life span. Once a gadget is obsolete or is no longer of any use, it is discarded. However, discarding them improperly can be dangerous.

Many people get rid of their computers and peripherals like scanners, printers, fax machines, keyboards, printers and so on, in nature. Rivers, abandoned fields, isolated spots, the vicinity of cemeteries, dumping grounds: these seem to be the ideal places to dump electronic waste.

Millions of tons of e-waste in the world are thrown away every year. This is a hazard not only to the environment but also to humans. Electronic devices contain toxic materials. And when they are disposed of recklessly, they can contaminate the soil, for the chemicals tend to leach into the ground.

The quality of the soil will no longer be the same. Plants are adversely affected. The soil is already under heavy pressure from pesticides, insecticides, fertilizers, fungicides, weed killers, plastics, tins, dyes and other non-biodegradable products. We cannot afford to exert additional pressure on it with irresponsible dumping of e-waste.

Besides being an eyesore, e-waste pollutes the air by releasing toxins. Today we have a growing number of people falling victims to respiratory diseases, skin troubles and cancers as well neurological disturbances. Could toxins from e-waste possibly be a contributing factor?

E-waste can have effects on our kidneys and can cause damage to the brain.

Documentaries show children and grown-ups making a living by trying to salvage precious metals from electronic waste, like gold, copper, silver and iron. This will allow them to earn some decent money but the reality is that daily exposure to toxins, dirt, bacteria and germs can spell danger to their health in the long run.

Recycling

As soon as something goes wrong with an electronic gadget, people are faced with a choice: either to have it repaired or toss it out. Often, they go for the second option as facilities to acquire a new one exist.

Thus, many parts are still in good condition and can very well be re-used or recycled. Proper disposal will ensure that these parts are marketed to bring in financial benefits. Recycling creates jobs. It also reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps in the preservation of our fauna and flora.

District Councils, together with a handful of well-meaning individuals, organise yearly campaigns to clean up the environment. Inhabitants are asked to keep their disused items - refrigerators, television sets, loud speakers, washing machines and so on - in front of their yards and they make it a point to collect them for recycling. Given that such a facility is available, there is therefore no need to throw electrical or electronic devices in nature. In an era of new technology and innovation, many countries are producing sophisticated e-waste recycling equipment.

Desktops, laptops, cell phones, batteries: millions of them are trashed yearly in the world. People do not realise the irreversible harm they are doing to nature itself and also to themselves. Electronic waste contains lead. This can gradually flow into the sea and be absorbed by fishes. Consuming such fishes may pose a threat to our health. Exposure to lead, especially over a long time, may cause miscarriage in pregnant women and sleep complications in children.