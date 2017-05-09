A smile, a nod, a mundane banter in the line at the supermarket checkout with a complete stranger, a loving hug from one’s child, a heart full of understanding despite acrimonious accusations, a kiss full of love from the person who means the world to another are enough to restore faith in this world where humans are hell bent on destroying each other to prove themselves or to prove that their God is superior to others’ one. Perspective matters, it just asks for a shift in focus, and the world becomes a more bearable place to live.