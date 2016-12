Factors outside of our control can make this hard to do. But when possible, here are a few simple ideas. Try to keep a somewhat constant bedtime and wake-up time, even on weekends. Keep caffeine use moderate. The same goes for nightcaps. Use screens judiciously, too. Remember that even on night mode, a phone is shooting light into your brain. Have sex with someone instead. Or, sometimes preferable, read something on paper.



https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/01/how-to-sleep/508781/