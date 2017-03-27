To piss or not to piss…

This is the BIG question bugging the bladder of the God of Rain somewhere up there in the heavens. You see, Mauritius is going through a dry spell and some liquid from a merciful god would relieve a few irately parched minds, the latest being our republic’s mentor minister’s over-heated temper tantrums which need to be cooled down.

Holding one’s piss, oops, holding one’s peace can be highly challenging, particularly when one is at the summit of public scrutiny, carrying on babysitting duties when one should have retired piss-fully. No wonder that amount of stress has made him confused, hence the malapropism of ‘piss’ in lieu of ‘peace.’ Unfortunately for our mentor minister, there is no retirement age for those who deserve it. They are made to work piss-lessly till their children develop the balls to stand on their own…although the umbilical cord has fallen off for decades now!

With no piss of mind, the mentor minister will not be at piss, unable to piss out and will definitely give us a piss offering!

P*** on you all!