To The Policeman Who Tried to Take Advantage of the Chaos

We were all stuck in the horribly managed traffic in Port Louis in the afternoon on this Friday. We were all trying not to lose patience. The majority of us could feel that being stuck in traffic was nothing compared to those who were losing their homes. And you, policemen, in your police van rammed your vehicle on the pavement on Labourdonnais Street, only to be stuck in traffic, like the rest of us. You were by the side of my car. I inched forward to continue my way as I was in the priority lane. You nastily tell me “Ou ferm simin la?”, shocked that I, mere mortal, did not give way to you. I answered you that no, I did not. You got more enraged and said menacingly, “loto lapolis sa”. I replied to you that you might be driving a police van but neither were your lights flashing, nor was your siren on, which meant that you were not an emergency vehicle at the time. I inched forward again, you got in line behind me. You immediately asked your colleague to turn on the blue light, only to turn it off two minutes later, without us having moved an inch further. I am highly aware that for each police officer like you who use your uniform and state vehicle to find your way through, there are scores of others who are doing their jobs diligently, as could be seen along the way in Port Louis, so I won’t generalise. But you might want to consider this next time: you might be a law enforcer, but I, as so many of my fellow countrypeople, know our rights. We will not be bullied into subservience just because of people in places of authority.