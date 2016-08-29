IS THE POLITICAL CAULDRON OVERHEATING?

Most sensible persons could easily perceive that, days ago, the prevailing rampant discomfiture that persisted unabated for months, caused mainly by the collapse of the fantasy of many ‘Lepep’ promises and forecasts, was starting to give way to cautious optimism. But unfortunately short-lived on account of events that surged from nowhere, ‘du jamais vu’, so to speak.

Events in the wake of the dropping of the ‘Heritage City’ project, and which looked like attempts to save face or settle scores, or both, sent a wave of ‘malaise et incompréhension’ across the country. And which even afforded Ramgoolam the opportunity to say something sensible, and true: ‘Si mo ti Premie minis, tou sala pa ti pou arrive’.

When Cabinet decided to drop the ‘Heritage City’ project, the decision was welcomed as a pragmatic one, and not a sudden plot twist brought about by some ‘ trafficking’. That the abandonment of the project could have caused irritation and deception in some quarters is something we can understand. But for it to have caused equal agitation from conception right through burial, indeed an upheaval at the latter stage, raises the most serious interogations. It is a safe guess there must be a snake (even snakes) in the grass and alien to the widespread rumours of ‘rapprochement’, and with the perspective anything can happen.

Pravind Jugnauth is the one in whose best interest it is to preserve the cohesion of the ruling team, especially in his own ranks. But the knotty issue is that he is only the Leader of the major partner in the ruling Coalition and not the Prime Minister, thus unable to take that ‘single decision’ to address any ‘qualified behaviour’ likely to imperil that cohesion or against anyone who cannot demonstrate the consistency required at that level.

To mask the present embarrassment, there is talk of ‘apaisement’. We well know that mavericks - especially those who believe they can never be wrong - cannot be made to toe the line durably. Pravind Jugnauth may play the game of ‘apaisement’; - his characteristic calm nature aiding – as a means of buying time to orchestrate the right strategy and methods to tackle the dilemma now confronting him. He must realise his ‘present position’ is a valued springboard that affords him the opportunity to prove his mettle and show his credentials as someone of the political elite deserving and qualified to vie for the supreme seat.

Of his own avowal, Pravind Jugnauth gives his advisers the latitude to speak their minds, listens to them and then takes decisions that have to be. His Advisers, in his present ‘temporary role’, cannot be limited to the officially appointed and remunerated ones, so much so that persons with the right discernment and vision will help him navigate towards ‘des eaux plus paisibles’ and prevent the political cauldron to overheat.

This must be the wish of all those who value stability, social peace and harmony as key determinants to ensure progress.

But, be that as it may, are we not heading for another phase of ………’operasyon pil gro ros’?