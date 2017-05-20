THE POLITICAL CAULDRON POSSIBLY TO EXPLODE…?

Something like one-and-a-half years ago, or thereabouts, while the ‘Lepep’ Government was still the one that came out of the December 2014 General Elections – that is the three-party, hastily-assembled grand coalition –, the then Leader of the Opposition, in one of his countless assessments/comments on everything relating to the political realm, had this to say: ‘C’est le pire gouvernement depuis l’Indépendance ’.

Needless to say, at that time that assessment hardly attracted attention since coming from someone whose stunning plot twist of 2014, which will go down in our political history, was still fresh in everybody’s mind, while at the same time there was nothing, then, in spite of some sideslippings, to compare with the atmosphere and behaviours that prevailed during some spells of really bad government we have known since Independence -- and we have known such bad spells (late 1970s-early 1980s, 1997-2000, 2009-2014).

But today the scenery has drastically changed; one of the partners has left the Coalition and so far we do not know the real reason/s of that divorce, while the argument Ramgoolam was instrumental to that sounds a bit shallow. Hopefully, we may learn in the future what really caused Duval to leave tempestuously, he who now appears to have acquired maturity and punch, understandably so after having ‘tasted almost everything’, and to make it really complete perhaps contemplating having the last waltz with Bérenger, as seem to suggest his pressing appeals for Opposition unity.

That divorce was followed by the unprecedented handing-over in the now ill-famous ‘deal papa piti’. In this particular case, we have mostly dwelled on the legitimacy of the move, completely brushing aside its timing that might have had a lot to say … But there is no going back to that.

The handing-over itself resulting in the departure of the one who was, for one time, reportedly the Bolom’s confidant, but now having to be wary not to be ‘kouloute’. Nevertheless, now on the other side of the fence and what a thorn in the flesh of the one now at the helm, probably having a lot of embarrassing things to reveal, yet having to be cautious to avoid the backlash. Should he find himself with his back to the wall now that he is ‘l’homme à abattre’, this man may inflict fatal wounds to some.

While the Opposition troops, manifestly ‘en ordre dispersé’, and often a noisy band of tub-thumpers, to match the boo boys opposite, have somewhat lost the combativeness we had been so used to with the long-time Mr. Opposition now an ordinary Opposition member, visibly in an uncomfortable position - a sleeping lion yet to roar again, or an old one incapable to roar anew in his unique style that, as it were, shook the walls of the National Assembly? But which he still does at his press conferences! Duval is coming up, but still a distance away.

While on the other side it is more often arrogance and bragging since the heir was enthroned with ostentatious announcements of projects to the tune of billions of rupees, whatever the source of the money, projects that in fact will be implemented whatever the long-term consequences and cost overruns, if only to attempt to revive the hopes of that fantasied second economic miracle and restore the feel-good factor of Lepep’s early days but which has long completely disintegrated. While an eruption of scandals, that have not even spared the Presidency, and which put together dwarf the stunning Rs 200 million+ coffers, further obscure the scenery. All this with the harping on ‘nou pou al ziska la fin nou manda’, likely only as a rebuttal to the new Opposition slogan ‘si nous sommes unis, nous forcerons des élections dans moins d’une année’, or to convince themselves. Attendons voir.

Moreover, if we project the periscope further afield, we detect signs that stagger. One such example is the manner the new PM sang the praises of the ML Leader at the Labour Day political rally in Vacoas. The ML, though not a walk-on, is condemned to be loyal and toe the line, even in the context of the weakened alliance. The leader of ML has so far demonstrated no special merits to deserve such praises, except perhaps the faculty to ‘read in other people’s eyes’, and the more so the party he leads suffers from on-going internal bickerings that may explode anytime, despite Collendavelloo’s ‘tout va très bien’.

Though none of the above, taken separately, may have been of striking observation, yet they add up inasmuch as occurring in quick succession since December last with the withdrawal of the PMSD from ‘L’Alliance Lepep’, seemingly the spark that threw everything ablaze and caused the emergence of forerunner signs that seldom lie. While one can feel the unusual atmosphere, it must readily be specified this situation is caused not by the fear of any impending social upheaval, labour agitation, bleak economic prospects and the like, but for political uncertainty and volatility, and certain postures and behaviours within the ranks of those in command and their appointees in key positions, admittedly not that apparent to the common man, but easily sensed behind the facade of make believe.

The pretext of the inherited situation from the preceding government no longer stands as today what obtains is the making of the present one, since almost unprecedented in terms of frequency of scandals, nepotism, abuses, favoritism, and what have we. There now seems, it must be conceded in all fairness, decisions and moves in the right direction to stimulate the economy, boost exports and projects to improve the quality of life, yet still to come, but which may hardly mask reprehensible things that take place on the ‘sidelines’, manifestly unbecoming of a government that supposedly came to power to ‘netway pei ek met lord partou’. On some scores, they have done worse than their immediate predecessors and contrary to their electoral promises and these have not escaped attention. While we now know the reigning overlords may choose to p… on anyone who may not agree, and often they attempt to justify the unjustifiable in the National Assembly, defend the indefensible when it is not the clumsy dodging of embarrassing issues. But for how long can such monkey business go on?

In the meantime, ‘Lepep admirab’ observes, analyses and waits. The day of reckoning is, at latest, end 2019, if ‘they’ run that far, but not too far for the former! And this is where ‘we’ are supreme, albeit only once every 4/5 years.

The above has been written notwithstanding the conviction there is not, at this point in time, and sadly so, any credible alternative to ‘Lepep’. Appeals for Opposition unity will lead nowhere with Bérenger’s oft-repeated ‘tout sépare le MMM de…tout! But what has to come will come.