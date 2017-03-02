Political Contemplation Version 2017

In March of last year, I wrote an article entitled “Time for a political contemplation”. It was an analysis on how the new government was faring on the back of an unexpected victory. It was also an assessment of the parties in opposition individually and collectively as a pressure group. A year on, it is now high time again to review the political situation in view of events that have happened in the recent past. The PMSD has left the government, having suffered collateral damage in the process with the loss of two of its members of parliament and potentially more in the long run. Added to these, are a number of others who have crossed the floor for opportunistic reasons to swell the government ranks.

THE GOVERNMENT – Still struggling to deliver a positive picture in its third year in power. The economy still seems to be stagnating. The partial breaking up of Lalyans Lepep has been a substantial blow, no matter what is being said in the government’s circles. The initial three partners in Lalyans Lepep have never really gelled as a team for two main reasons. The first one was that there was always going to be a power struggle between the megalomaniacs amongst them once they tasted power, something which they did not think remotely possible. The second reason was that they were never natural bedfellows and that sooner or later the cracks would appear and unless they were patched up, the writing would be on the wall.

What was originally a small fissure became a gaping hole when the PMSD left. The government now needs to take stock and apply remedial measures otherwise it might end up in doom and gloom. To aggravate an already precarious situation, there is now a dearth of quality among the potential office holders because some of the appointed ministers are not really up to the task. This reshuffle might prove to be disastrous because some ministers have been appointed only on account of their ethnicity and the political parties they belong instead of the best candidates for the job immaterial of ethnicity and party allegiance. I agree that this has always been the baseline and norm on which all previous governments have used but this time it might prove to be the Achilles heel of this government because the abilities of some of the office holders are not that evident. The only saving grace for them is that they have now lost the politician who did not know the difference between Bizet and Mozart, a blessing in disguise, at least a bit of good news.

THE OPPOSITION - Even with PMSD coming to bolster their ranks, the opposition still looks disunited. The PMSD is and remains a political party on the fringe. It will always need a piggyback once the elections are in view. It should not delude itself that it can be anything else. Unless it can find a helping hand from one of the mainstream political parties, it might even struggle just to exist.

The MMM is still striving to bring back the lost sheep and regain the glory years of the 70s and 80s. Despite all the hype and ballyhoo in claiming that the party is as strong as ever, it seems more like hot air because it has a lot of work to make up all the ground lost through its ill-fated alliance with the labour party. What they need now is a super salesman with all the cunning and guile to sell the product MMM again. The litmus test will come with the 1st of May political gathering.

As for the LABOUR PARTY, the skeleton of Ou Kone Ki Moi is still in the cupboard and will make banner news again come the next general elections. It is a handicap that might come back to haunt them unless they can react positively and cohesively as a group. One of the younger and brighter elements in the party has dared rock the boat by making probing and pertinent observations. I hope that the reaction of some of the dinosaurs will be positive instead of thinking that all is rosy in the garden, otherwise they might become like the British labour party, which under the present leader has become possibly unelectable. The status quo simply won’t do. Let us hope that for the sake of this illustrious party that it is not a voice in the wilderness. A lot of hard, innovative and relentless work plus a good communicating network might help on the road to recovery.

As for the members of the Mouvement Patriotique and other similar small political parties plus other independent members of parliament, their salvation rest in their adherence to other mainstream political parties otherwise it would spell an end to their political career.

So as you would have noted from my analysis, there is no political party which can be called flavour of the month. A lot of water will flow under the bridge before there are any meaningful and significant changes in the political spectrum.