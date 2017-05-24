POLITICS, Mauritian style!

We are playing bingo on a sunny beach. We want to win, we believe we shall. And we just, out of the blue, lose. Bad luck! We invest in dreams, we believe. We know everybody to date has won. Why not believe?

We have institutions here, we thought we did. FSC, BOM are gate keepers or so we believed. We were wrong, we concur on this point. Two ills never make NOT A right. In the mid 90s, the first world collapsed overnight. It has not recovered even today. The banking sector had behaved shamefully. People lost a hell of a lot!

What happened here is just immoral, our politics MESSED UP. They stopped the tap of BAI. They even took their own money out before the midnight call! It seems bitterly vindictive, as the arrests of so many innocents. Promising gamblers their losses IS madness. Why destroy a system AND PROMISE what is not required? POLITICS!!!

The victims are right to fight. Politics with servants led YOU to your hunger pangs. In THE FIRST WORLD, we have politics with ethics. Here we have dynasties with sapien reflexes! I understand your pain, yet you gambled! I accuse this government of political madness. A vindictive system leads to this mess.

History must never forget the few examples:

1-The undue humiliation of SAJ in 1995.

2-The civil servants of 1982.

3-The SGD arrest.

4-The closure of Bramer Bank.

Do not starve yourselves. THEY CONTINUE TO FOOL YOU. The system wants a midnight call too. We must ask why: 1. FSC; 2. BOM; 3. NAVIN RAMGOOLAM; 4. SAJ are not in front of a decent legal panel?

Simple you losers, POLITICS! Till we wake up, DREAMS will allow them get away scot-free. They do not even care about US.