POPE FRANCIS IN EGYPT : The essence of the Islamo-Christian dialogue

Pope Francis was in Egypt, the gift of the Nile, the land of hieroglyphs, the Pharaohs, Moses and his remarkable commandment received from God “Thou shalt not kill”, Joseph whose life is described in the Quran as the most beautiful history, of monuments and Museums and above all, a land which promoted learning, developed Mathematics and Architecture to the point that Archaeologists have taken centuries to decipher the mystery of the Egyptian builders who lifted rocks to a height of more than 50 feet weighing 50 tons or more without modern equipments and bury their kings in tombs without leaving traceable doors to enter them after burial.

For many reasons, Egypt has been and still is the most important country in the Middle East, a region whose population was made up of 25% Christians until lately represented by at least 9 denominations of Catholics. Unfortunately, today, the Christians hardly make 10% of the total population of this area. Migration was instigated by nationalization of big business and since recently, by intolerance aided and abetted by obscure forces. The lands of Boutros Ghali, Magdi Yakub, George Habbash, Edward Said, Saint Marie-Alphonsine Danil Ghattas are homes only for the die hard Christians who insist on being buried in the Egypt. They have a point: there are more Christians in the cemeteries than in the cities.

The Pope’s program of visit is grandiose: a drive in a car which is not bullet-proof, an open air concert before an audience of 25,000 and consultations with Political and Religious Heads. The pious hope is that, one of the greatest if not the greatest Pope will start a Christian-Muslim dialogue whose outcome will offer the minority Christians in the Middle East a ray of hope and peace. They are entitled to a safe living as Muslims have a covenant with their Lord that lives and properties of ALL citizens in Muslim lands are sacred and so, must be protected. Taking one life, irrespective of the religion of the victim, is equivalent to killing the whole of humanity. And allowing a neighbor, irrespective of his faith, to go to bed hungry, is most unislamic.

I have been to Egypt, met great Christian Professors, writers, politicians and heroes of the October war and couples of mixed faiths who cohabit so cordially that they can shame us, we who brag about peaceful co-existence. It is hardly understandable how and why this folly has gripped these nations that they are no longer able to stand each other.

Join me in a prayer that this Islamo-Christian dialogue join our hearts in communion with our words and that we will be watching soon History in the making of an eternal peaceful world overflowing with love.